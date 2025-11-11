Belkin Stage PowerGrip vs. KraftGeek PowerShutter: Convert your smartphone into an old-school camera with these new-school power banks. They both have their charms, but one has an advantage over the other

Gadget Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) Join Namerah Saud Fatmi as she explores the cool, quirky, and sometimes downright odd world of smartphone accessories, gadgets, and other nerdy toys every week.

The Belkin Stage PowerGrip and KraftGeek PowerShutter are a new breed of power banks — the kind that convert your smartphone into an old-school camera, in a sense.

I love this new era of power banks where the sky's the limit, and brands are playing around with form factors. From high-capacity power banks to transparent ones, we've seen those that come with cooling fans, and even some that double as SSDs.

Now, smartphone accessory brands like KraftGeek and Belkin are rethinking the form factor once again with their portable power banks that have MagSafe support, Bluetooth camera buttons, and act as phone stands.

Belkin and KraftGeek's magnetic power bank stands share the same core

There are some differences between the two power banks, but the most vital one is the price. The Belkin Stage PowerGrip costs $79.99, whereas the much more affordable KraftGeek PowerShutter costs $36.99. KraftGeek's offering is less than half the price of the Belkin option.

The Belkin Stage PowerGrip has a much larger capacity, giving you 9,300mAh, but it's also 67 grams heavier. In comparison, the KraftGeek PowerShutter has a modest 5,000mAh capacity.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Belkin Stage PowerGrip vs KraftGeek PowerShutter Category Belkin Stage PowerGrip KraftGeek PowerShutter Price $79.99 $36.99 Capacity 9,300mAh 5,000mAh Charging 15W wired, 15W wireless 18W wired, 10W wireless Charging indicator Display LED lights Connectivity Bluetooth Bluetooth Buttons Power button, shutter button Power button, shutter button Ports USB-C port, built-in USB-C cable, 1/4 inch camera hole, lanyard holes USB-C port, 1/4 inch camera hole Dimensions 4.6 x 3.3 x 1.6 inches 4.75 x 1.875 x 3.25 inches Weight 271 grams 204 grams Colors Charcoal, Ice Blue, Sand Black, White

Both the Belkin Stage PowerGrip and KraftGeek PowerShutter have magnetic pads where you can mount any MagSafe or magnetic Qi2 phone. You can also use both accessories as phone holders, allowing you to use your device in both portrait and landscape orientations.

You can pair your phone with either power bank stand using Bluetooth, enabling you to use the camera shutter button to take pictures. It's a very comfortable method of shooting pictures and videos, especially if you grew up with digital cameras and DSLRs.

Thanks to the 1/4-inch threaded hole, you can mount your phone on any standard tripod. This eliminates the need to buy a separate stand or stand mount just for your phone.

How does Belkin justify that price gap?