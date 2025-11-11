Belkin Stage PowerGrip vs. KraftGeek PowerShutter: Convert your smartphone into an old-school camera with these new-school power banks. They both have their charms, but one has an advantage over the other

Power banks are evolving faster than our imagination can keep up.

Belkin Stage PowerGrip and KraftGeek PowerShutter power bank stands
(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)
The Belkin Stage PowerGrip and KraftGeek PowerShutter are a new breed of power banks — the kind that convert your smartphone into an old-school camera, in a sense.

Now, smartphone accessory brands like KraftGeek and Belkin are rethinking the form factor once again with their portable power banks that have MagSafe support, Bluetooth camera buttons, and act as phone stands.

Belkin and KraftGeek's magnetic power bank stands share the same core

Image 1 of 2
Belkin Stage PowerGrip and KraftGeek PowerShutter power bank stands
(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

There are some differences between the two power banks, but the most vital one is the price. The Belkin Stage PowerGrip costs $79.99, whereas the much more affordable KraftGeek PowerShutter costs $36.99. KraftGeek's offering is less than half the price of the Belkin option.

The Belkin Stage PowerGrip has a much larger capacity, giving you 9,300mAh, but it's also 67 grams heavier. In comparison, the KraftGeek PowerShutter has a modest 5,000mAh capacity.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Belkin Stage PowerGrip vs KraftGeek PowerShutter

Category

Belkin Stage PowerGrip

KraftGeek PowerShutter

Price

$79.99

$36.99

Capacity

9,300mAh

5,000mAh

Charging

15W wired, 15W wireless

18W wired, 10W wireless

Charging indicator

Display

LED lights

Connectivity

Bluetooth

Bluetooth

Buttons

Power button, shutter button

Power button, shutter button

Ports

USB-C port, built-in USB-C cable, 1/4 inch camera hole, lanyard holes

USB-C port, 1/4 inch camera hole

Dimensions

4.6 x 3.3 x 1.6 inches

4.75 x 1.875 x 3.25 inches

Weight

271 grams

204 grams

Colors

Charcoal, Ice Blue, Sand

Black, White

Both the Belkin Stage PowerGrip and KraftGeek PowerShutter have magnetic pads where you can mount any MagSafe or magnetic Qi2 phone. You can also use both accessories as phone holders, allowing you to use your device in both portrait and landscape orientations.

Image 1 of 2
Belkin Stage PowerGrip and KraftGeek PowerShutter power bank stands
(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

You can pair your phone with either power bank stand using Bluetooth, enabling you to use the camera shutter button to take pictures. It's a very comfortable method of shooting pictures and videos, especially if you grew up with digital cameras and DSLRs.

Thanks to the 1/4-inch threaded hole, you can mount your phone on any standard tripod. This eliminates the need to buy a separate stand or stand mount just for your phone.

How does Belkin justify that price gap?