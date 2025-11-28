I bet you didn't know OnePlus made a power bank: It has a modular design, doubles as a wall charger, and it's discounted right now

Deals
By published

OnePlus collaborated with Sharge to make a 10,000mAh 55W power bank that's like no other.

OnePlus Sharge 10,000mAh Power Bank review on Android Central
(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

OnePlus obviously makes standout Android phones, and the manufacturer embarked on an ambitious undertaking 18 months ago where it created one-off accessories by partnering with other brands. The most well-known collaboration to come out of this was the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro mechanical keyboard that was made by Keychron.

We also got a power bank, made by Sharge. Now, if you haven't come across Sharge, the Chinese accessory maker is known for its industrial design, and its products tend to be wild — like the Sharge 170 power bank. Anyway, Sharge collaborated with OnePlus last year over a 10,000mAh 3-in-1 power bank, and it has a modular design that's just plain cool. The power bank itself is standard and has a vertical design, with a unique red cable that's even more distinctive than what OnePlus usually bundles on its phones.

Sharge x OnePlus 10,000mAh Power Bank
Save 15%
Sharge x OnePlus 10,000mAh Power Bank: was $49.99 now $42.49 at Amazon

There's no d