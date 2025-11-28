I bet you didn't know OnePlus made a power bank: It has a modular design, doubles as a wall charger, and it's discounted right now

OnePlus obviously makes standout Android phones, and the manufacturer embarked on an ambitious undertaking 18 months ago where it created one-off accessories by partnering with other brands. The most well-known collaboration to come out of this was the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro mechanical keyboard that was made by Keychron.

We also got a power bank, made by Sharge. Now, if you haven't come across Sharge, the Chinese accessory maker is known for its industrial design, and its products tend to be wild — like the Sharge 170 power bank. Anyway, Sharge collaborated with OnePlus last year over a 10,000mAh 3-in-1 power bank, and it has a modular design that's just plain cool. The power bank itself is standard and has a vertical design, with a unique red cable that's even more distinctive than what OnePlus usually bundles on its phones.

But where it stands out is a magnetic attachment that lets you charge the power bank, or use it as a dedicated wall charger. The best part is you get USB PD 40W alongside SuperVOOC 55W charging, making this the best power bank to use with any OnePlus phone. The icing on the cake is that the power bank is now down to $42, and now is the best time to buy it.