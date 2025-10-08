My favorite Qi 2 power bank just got an unmissable Prime Day deal

Baseus always did a good job with charging accessories, but the brand took things to a whole new level in 2025. It introduced new product lines, built out its charging portfolio, and rolled out products with sleeker designs. That's unmistakable in the PicoGo power bank; it has a 10,000mAh battery and connects via MagSafe and the Qi 2 protocol, charging devices at up to 15W.

Where it stands out is the design; it is thinner and lighter than most power banks I used recently, and the aluminum chassis has excellent build quality. Best of all, you get a USB-C port that lets you charge devices at up to 27W. The PicoGo power bank usually retails for $69, but it's now down to $39 for Prime Day.

Stylish Qi 2 charging

Save 43% Baseus PicoGo 10,000mAh Qi 2 Power Bank: was $69 now $39 at Amazon I have dozens of Qi 2 power banks, and I find myself using the PicoGo whenever I need to charge my phone on the go. The sleek design combined with 10,000mAh battery makes it the ideal power bank, and it has good efficiency — it's able to charge the iPhone 17 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL and have plenty of juice left over.

✅Recommended if: You need an easily portable Qi 2 power bank to use with your iPhone or Android device. The PicoGo power bank is stylish, has a 10,000mAh battery, and does a great job charging your phone.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a bigger power bank, or need additional ports.

The PicoGo power bank stands out from other products in this category because of the metallic chassis and interesting colors — it's sold in four colors. Build quality is great, and it has strong magnets that attach to the back of a phone without any problems. It's designed to be used with an iPhone, but as the Pixel 10 Pro XL has built-in Qi 2 magnets, I didn't have any issues using it with that phone.

Other than that, there isn't much to talk about. The power bank has LED indicators detailing remaining battery, and the USB-C port is handy to charge your phone the old-fashioned way. All in all, the $39 deal price is the lowest it has been for this variant, and if you need a Qi 2 power bank, this is the one I recommend.

