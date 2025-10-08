My favorite Qi 2 power bank just got an unmissable Prime Day deal
Baseus' PicoGo is one of the thinnest Qi 2-enabled 10,000mAh power banks around.
Baseus always did a good job with charging accessories, but the brand took things to a whole new level in 2025. It introduced new product lines, built out its charging portfolio, and rolled out products with sleeker designs. That's unmistakable in the PicoGo power bank; it has a 10,000mAh battery and connects via MagSafe and the Qi 2 protocol, charging devices at up to 15W.
Where it stands out is the design; it is thinner and lighter than most power banks I used recently, and the aluminum chassis has excellent build quality. Best of all, you get a USB-C port that lets you charge devices at up to 27W. The PicoGo power bank usually retails for $69, but it's now down to $39 for Prime Day.
Stylish Qi 2 charging
I have dozens of Qi 2 power banks, and I find myself using the PicoGo whenever I need to charge my phone on the go. The sleek design combined with 10,000mAh battery makes it the ideal power bank, and it has good efficiency — it's able to charge the iPhone 17 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL and have plenty of juice left over.
✅Recommended if: You need an easily portable Qi 2 power bank to use with your iPhone or Android device. The PicoGo power bank is stylish, has a 10,000mAh battery, and does a great job charging your phone.
❌Skip this deal if: You want a bigger power bank, or need additional ports.
The PicoGo power bank stands out from other products in this category because of the metallic chassis and interesting colors — it's sold in four colors. Build quality is great, and it has strong magnets that attach to the back of a phone without any problems. It's designed to be used with an iPhone, but as the Pixel 10 Pro XL has built-in Qi 2 magnets, I didn't have any issues using it with that phone.
Other than that, there isn't much to talk about. The power bank has LED indicators detailing remaining battery, and the USB-C port is handy to charge your phone the old-fashioned way. All in all, the $39 deal price is the lowest it has been for this variant, and if you need a Qi 2 power bank, this is the one I recommend.
These are al the deals still live:
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Harish Jonnalagadda is Android Central's Senior Editor overseeing mobile coverage. In his current role, he leads the site's coverage of Chinese phone brands, networking products, and AV gear. He has been testing phones for over a decade, and has extensive experience in mobile hardware and the global semiconductor industry. Contact him on Twitter at @chunkynerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.