Does the OnePlus 15 support Qi2 magnetic charging? Best answer: No, the OnePlus 15 does not support Qi2 magnetic charging due to the lack of built-in magnets. In fact, you can't enable Qi2 even by using a case. Only standard Qi wireless charging is supported.

The OnePlus 15 settled for a larger battery over Qi2 charging

Battery life was clearly one of the top priorities when designing the OnePlus 15, and it shows. The massive 7,300mAh capacity commands a lot of space in the phone and since OnePlus didn't want it to feel like a brick in your pocket, it decided to ditch Qi2 charging. Rudolf Xu, senior product marketing manager at OnePlus, told Android Central that adding magnets in the phone would have made it too heavy and that they needed the space for the battery.

What's really surprising, though, is that the OnePlus 15 isn't even "Qi2 ready," which means you can't enable Qi2 charging even with a case. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series doesn't have built-in magnetic charging either, but it is Qi2-ready, which means you can do 15W wireless magnetic charging using the right case.

Is this going to be a huge deal-breaker for most buyers? Probably not. The OnePlus 15 can charge at 50W wirelessly, which beats even the Qi2 25W standard, but you'll have to buy OnePlus' special wireless charger separately to enable this. There's also a ridiculously fast 120W wired charging speed (80W in the U.S.), and that charging brick comes in the box. Fast magnetic charging would have been nice to have, which would have made the OnePlus 15 work well with many existing MagSafe accessories in the market.

While the OnePlus 15 scores big points on power and battery life, some other aspects have taken a back seat in order to keep the pricing nearly the same as the 13. The display has a slightly lower resolution than before, and the camera performance doesn't break any new ground. If gaming and durability sit higher up on your wishlist over cameras and display resolution, I think you would be more than satisfied with what the OnePlus 15 offers.

