OnePlus 15 vs. OnePlus 12: Is it already time to upgrade?

OnePlus 15 View at OnePlus.com A new look for OnePlus The OnePlus 15 is a departure from tradition, in more ways than one. There's a new camera system without Hasselblad sensors and a square bump, plus a minimalist design and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 on the inside. There are downgrades and upgrades here, with a highlight being the massive 7,300mAh battery. Pros Powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip

Massive 7,300mAh battery capacity

Incredibly-fast charging speeds up to 120W in China

OnePlus' in-house camera processing engine is impressive Cons Display resolution downgraded to 1.5K

Camera hardware appears to be worse than OnePlus 13

Slower charging speeds on global variant

Lacks iconic OnePlus design OnePlus 12 $649.99 at Best Buy Check Amazon Almost perfect There's a case for sticking with the OnePlus 12 a bit longer. The phone's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip doesn't have the same AI power as Elite variants, but it's still strong. Plus, the OnePlus 12 actually has a higher-res display and better main camera (on paper) than the OnePlus 15. However, some drawbacks like no IP68 support feel outdated in 2025. Pros 3168x1440 display resolution and 4,500 nits peak brightness rating are still excellent

5,400mAh battery and 100W wired charging still beat some flagships

Wi-Fi 7 support onboard

50MP main sensor may actually be better than OnePlus 15 Cons Lacks IP68 durability protection

No global 1TB model

Only supports 120Hz refresh rate

Older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip

OnePlus' latest flagship, the OnePlus 15, is now available in China, with global availability to follow. The smartphone represents a significant shift for OnePlus, partly driven by necessity.

Its camera deal with Hasselblad expired, so the brand pivoted, swapping out the camera sensors and switching to its own processing engine. Elsewhere, the OnePlus 15 features a new boxy design with a square camera bump and a new display with a lower resolution. It's all part of a new positioning for the OnePlus 15 as a gaming and performance-first handset, even if it required a few downgrades to achieve that.

That will make comparisons between the OnePlus 15 and older models like the OnePlus 12 tricky. Yes, the new model is expectedly to have the edge in overall performance and battery life. In other areas, the situation is different. The OnePlus 12 outperforms the OnePlus 15 in display quality and camera hardware, to start. So, which one should you buy? Let's compare the models to help you determine which one is best for you.

OnePlus 15 vs. OnePlus 12: Design and display

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 15's design will be inherently controversial. You could identify previous OnePlus phones from afar by their circular rear camera arrangement, curved body, and two-toned finishes. None of these characteristics is present on the OnePlus 15. The smartphone features a boxy, rectangular design with flat sides. There's also a squircle rear camera arrangement and pretty bland finish options.

In fact, it appears to be inspired by last year's OnePlus 13s, which we described as "the compact iPhone clone you never wanted." The same may be true of the OnePlus 15, except for the bigger form factor. Many longtime OnePlus fans will be disappointed by the OnePlus 15's new design, which lacks uniqueness. Rounding out the design is a chassis that measures 161.42 x 76.67mm with a thickness of 8.2mm and weighs between 211 and 215 grams.

The older OnePlus 12 is larger and thicker, measuring 9.1mm in thickness and weighing 220 grams, but it retains the fan-favorite OnePlus design language. You get an off-center circular camera bump and a curvy chassis. There are also more striking finish options available, such as Flowy Emerald and Silky Black.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The OnePlus 15's screen is slightly smaller than the OnePlus 12's display, but the difference will be negligible. The newer model's panel measures 6.78 inches, which is only 0.04 inches smaller than the 6.78-inch panel on the older model. The bigger difference will be in display resolution and refresh rate.

OnePlus aimed to offer a 165Hz refresh rate option on the OnePlus 15 for mobile gaming, which necessitated a reduction in the display's resolution. It has a 2,772 x 2,772 (1.5K) resolution, a downgrade compared to the OnePlus 12's 3,168 x 1,440 resolution display. However, the OnePlus 12 only has a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus explained that 165Hz refresh rates aren't possible on a QHD+ display, and it had to choose between one or the other. It went with refresh rates, whereas the OnePlus 12 prioritizes display clarity.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The OnePlus 15 is superior in durability, with an IP69 rating that not only protects against liquid submersion but also high-pressure water jets. In other words, it can withstand a dishwasher or washing machine (though we don't recommend doing so). Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12 is severely lacking in the durability department, as it only supports IP65, which does not cover submersion of any kind.

OnePlus 15 vs. OnePlus 12: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

From a hardware and performance standpoint, any phone will have trouble besting the OnePlus 15. It's powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, putting it a step above the already-great chip inside the OnePlus 13. While the OnePlus 12 is no slouch, its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor doesn't have the same AI and general performance improvements as newer Elite chips. Both handsets ship with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM.

Additionally, OnePlus is introducing a new "Gaming Core" technology that will enhance the OnePlus 15's capabilities for high-level mobile gaming. "The OP Gaming Core will deliver industry-leading per-frame power consumption control while maintaining a consistently stable 120 FPS experience in popular games with minimal frame rate fluctuations," OnePlus says. It's also 80% more efficient at per-frame rendering thanks to processor-level optimization.

Several of the OnePlus 15's changes are related to this new gaming focus, and the phone's gaming performance complements its 165Hz display support.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Category OnePlus 15 OnePlus 12 OS Android 16, (OxygenOS 16) Android 14 (OxygenOS 14) Colors Infinite Black, Sand Storm, Ultra Violet Flowy Emerald, Silky Black Screen Size 6.78 inches 6.82 inches Screen Resolution 2,772 x 2,772 3,168 x 1,440 Screen Type LTPO LTPO Refresh Rate 120Hz (up to 165Hz for gaming) 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12GB, 16GB 12GB, 16GB Storage 256GB/512GB (not expandable) 256GB/512GB (not expandable) Cameras 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto, 32MP front 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, 64MP telephoto, 32MP front Speakers Stereo Speakers Stereo Speakers Battery 7,300mAh 5,400mAh Wireless Charging Yes Yes Bluetooth 6.0 5.4 Cellular 5G 5G Size 161.42 x 76.67 x 8.2 mm (8mm for Sand Storm) 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.1mm Weight 211-215 grams 220g

In terms of battery life, the OnePlus 12 still holds up nicely against modern smartphones. It has a 5,400mAh battery capacity, which is low by OnePlus' standards in 2025, although it'll still serve most users just fine. There's also 50W wireless charging support and 100W (80W internationally) fast wired charging support.

The OnePlus 15 elevates battery life to the next level with a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery, split into two cells. It's a massive 21% capacity increase over the OnePlus 13, and even larger compared to the OnePlus 12. This change is also related to gaming, as the company touts that you can play high-level games for up to 6.6 hours on a single charge at 165 FPS.

With the OnePlus 15, the dream of true multi-day phone battery life may have arrived.

OnePlus 15 vs. OnePlus 12: Cameras

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Aside from the camera bump design and dropping the Hasselblad branding, OnePlus also switched out the camera sensors on the OnePlus 15. There is a trio of 50MP sensors that are technically downgrades compared to the OnePlus 13, with even the OnePlus 12 having a better primary camera sensor (on paper). It's worth noting that hardware downgrades don't always result in poorer photo quality, and both Apple and Google made similar moves in 2025.

Android Central has already taken 100 photos with the OnePlus 15, and the results are impressive. The in-house OnePlus DetailMax Engine, which replaces Hasselblad processing, is actually better at capturing true-to-life photos, according to our testing. OnePlus' CEO said the OnePlus 15's cameras "capture and interpret vastly more data, delivering images with unmatched depth and realism."

By comparison, the OnePlus 12 has a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. On the front, both phones have a 32MP selfie camera.

OnePlus 15 vs. OnePlus 12: Should you upgrade?

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

If you're a OnePlus 12 user who isn't a hardcore gamer, sticking with your current phone will likely be the best option. It's true that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform doesn't have the same improvements as the newer Elite chips. The OnePlus 12 was ahead of its time regardless. Specs like Wi-Fi 7 and a 5,400mAh battery capacity still beat some flagships, namely the Google Pixel 10, in 2025.

The OnePlus 12 is also somewhat outdated in other areas, such as its limited support for IP65 water resistance. If you can look past that, though, there's a lot to like even two years later.

For everyone else, there's the OnePlus 15. It doesn't have the raw specs of older OnePlus phones, and clearly takes inspiration from the boxy designs of Samsung, Apple, and Google phones. However, let's remember that phones like the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 13 had a tendency to overemphasize specs. In many ways, the OnePlus 15 is a regression to the mean.

The OnePlus 15 remains an excellent phone, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a 7,300mAh battery capacity, which allows it to do almost anything.