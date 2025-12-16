This new OnePlus series promises the best battery life in its class

What you need to know

OnePlus is launching a new Turbo series to take on performance-focused rivals in the mid-range segment.

Performance and battery life are the core priorities, as confirmed by OnePlus China president.

The series is expected to debut in China around January 2026, though global availability remains a mystery.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

OnePlus has confirmed a new product line called the OnePlus Turbo series, and it looks like the company is aiming to compete directly with Redmi and iQOO.

OnePlus China President Li Jie Louis said on Weibo that he had shared this news at the company’s 12th-anniversary event in China. According to the executive, OnePlus is creating a new lineup that focuses on strong performance and long battery life.

The Turbo series will likely be just below OnePlus’ top flagship phones, but should still offer strong features. Early leaks suggest these phones will use high-end chipsets, possibly including Snapdragon 8-series SoCs.

This strategy is similar to what OnePlus has done before with performance-focused phones. However, the Turbo name suggests a stronger and more consistent focus.

Machine translation of a OnePlus executive's confirmation of a new phone series. (Image credit: Li Jie Louis / Weibo)

The OnePlus Turbo series targets a specific audience

Battery life may be a key feature for the Turbo series. OnePlus has said that endurance is a main focus, and reports mention battery sizes much larger than usual. Previous rumors even mentioned batteries close to 9,000mAh, which would set these phones apart.

Display quality also appears to be part of the plan. While OnePlus hasn’t confirmed exact specs yet, leaks hint at high-refresh-rate panels with resolutions around 1.5K.

The launch timing for the Turbo series is notable. Competition among performance-focused Android phones has increased, with many brands now promoting gaming phones or devices with long battery life.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Recently, OnePlus has gained momentum with its new flagship phones and a closer connection to younger, performance-focused customers. The Turbo series seems to be a direct answer to this trend, offering a more focused option than a standard flagship without relying on gimmicks.

Pricing and global availability are still unknown, but the Turbo series is expected to launch first in China, possibly as soon as January 2026. Wider release plans will be decided later.