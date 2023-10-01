Sharge ICEMAG review: This terrific 10000mAh magnetic power bank has a built-in fan

The ICEMAG is a MagSafe power bank like no other. It has a bold design with a cutout that lets you view the innards, and there's active cooling that ensures a consistent performance when charging your phone. It has a strong magnetic connection and charges your iPhone wirelessly at 7.5W, and you can use it with Android phones and accessories as well. The best part is that there's a USB-C port that lets you plug in and get 20W charging, and you can charge two devices simultaneously. If you need a MagSafe power bank that looks unique, there isn't a better product than the ICEMAG.

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

If you're looking for charging accessories that stand out from the pack, you should take a look at what Sharge is doing. The Chinese brand rose to prominence over the back of the see-through Storm 2 and Storm 2 Slim power banks, and it also has delightful retro-styled chargers and cables. The brand recently rebranded from Shargeek to Sharge, and is now rolling out its next wave of products, starting with the ICEMAG.

The ICEMAG is a 10000mAh MagSafe power bank that attaches magnetically to the back of phones, charging wirelessly. The power bank is designed for iPhones, but I had no issues using it with my Pixel 7 Pro — if you have an Android phone with wireless charging, you should be able to use this power bank. The ICEMAG retails for $59 on Amazon, and you can buy it on Sharge's website as well.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Like all Sharge products, design is a key differentiator with the ICEMAG, and the power bank has a lot going for it in that area. It has a white casing with good build quality, and the back of the power bank has a see-through window that gives you a look at the innards. This is interesting because the ICEMAG has the distinction of being the first product in this segment to feature active cooling in the form of a fan, which goes up to 8000rpm under full load.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The cutout at the back lets you view the fan, and there's even an RGB LED here, so you get dynamic lighting effects when the power bank is in use. You get vents on the bottom and the left, and the right has status LEDs that show remaining battery level. With dimensions of 115.2 × 70.5 × 18mm and a weight of 225g, the ICEMAG is easily pocketable.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Given Sharge's proclivity towards see-through designs, I would have liked to see more of the power bank in clear acrylic. But as it is, the design looks good — more so than most power banks, anyway. The ICEMAG is designed for use on the road, and you can take it on a flight; just be ready to get a lot of attention.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The ICEMAG attaches securely to the back, and even when I shook my iPhone 15 Pro Max vigorously, it didn't budge. It wasn't as secure with the Pixel 7 Pro, but it stayed on as I used the device around the house. The caveat here is that you'll need to use a case with the phone; otherwise, the ICEMAG just slides off the back.

If you are eyeing this for use with an Android phone, I'd suggest leaving it on the table. Of course, there aren't any such limitations with the iPhone, and the power bank stays glued to the back and requires a decent amount of force to dislodge.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The 10000mAh battery is enough to charge my iPhone 15 Pro Max, Pixel 7 Pro, and most other Android phones once, and while it isn't as efficient as wired charging, it is convenient. On that note, the built-in fan isn't loud by any measure, but it is audible when active. The best part about the ICEMAG is that it has a low power mode that lets you charge accessories like wireless earbuds.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Wireless charging is limited to 7.5W with an iPhone and 5W with Android phones, so you're better off leaving your phone on the power bank. If you don't want to wait and need to charge at the power bank's full potential, there's a USB-C port at the bottom that goes up to 20W. With the USB-C port, you can charge your iPhone or Pixel 7 Pro to up to 50% in just over 30 minutes, and that's more than adequate in daily use. And yes, there's a USB-C to USB-C cable bundled with the package.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

There's passthrough charging as well, so you can charge the battery of the power bank and your phone at the same time, and it acts like a traditional wireless charging pad in this scenario. The ICEMAG takes just over two hours to fully charge its battery, going up to 18W. Should you need to, you can easily charge two devices at once; one on the wireless charging mat and the other via the USB-C port.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Overall, the Sharge ICEMAG is a nifty power bank if you're looking at a portable option that works over MagSafe. It has a good design, connects securely to the back of the iPhone, and you have the option to use the USB-C port if you need faster charging. The built-in fan is an added bonus, and it ensures that the power bank is able to deliver a consistent charge wirelessly.

At $59, the ICEMAG costs more than most MagSafe power banks. This is the case with most Sharge products — you pay a premium for the design. That said, the inclusion of active cooling delivers consistent charging speeds wirelessly, and I used the ICEMAG to charge my iPhone 15 Pro Max a few times now, and I didn't notice the power bank overheating.