Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases 2023
Show your S23 Ultra some love with these sweet cases.
Samsung didn't hold back with the luxurious Galaxy S23 Ultra. This goliath of a phone somehow manages to look elegant and slick despite its huge 6.8-inch display. A burden as big and heavy as the S23 Ultra is by no means an easy feat to lug around. On top of that, nicks, dents, and scratches are an inevitable reality for every phone user.
Delay such miseries and keep your gorgeous S23 Ultra damage-free with an excellent case. These are the nicest, sturdiest, and grippiest phone covers for your S23 Ultra, all designed to protect and serve. Pick one or two and you'll be good for years to come.
Drop protection and stylish casing coming your way
Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Colors: Deep Purple, Black, Dark Green
The Ringke Onyx S23 Ultra case has an interesting finish that almost looks like sandpaper. Combine that with the dark hues and you've got yourself an extremely classy phone cover. The anti-slip texture stays clean and prevents falls, and the reinforced corners absorb shocks and impacts. There are holes for a phone strap too, so you can easily carry your S23 Ultra worry-free.
Colors: Black
Spigen has found a way to make Apple's MagSafe accessories compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Ultra Hybrid OneTap Ring is a clear case that comes with a metal ring on the back. This means you can snap on any MagSafe accessory as it attracts magnets, such as magnetic wallet add-ons and wireless chargers.
Colors: Blueberry Navy, Black Sesame, Avo Green
Caseology's bright and lively Nano Pop series is a great match for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This slim and trim cover fits the S23 Ultra like a glove, so it doesn't interfere with wireless charging. The insides are designed cleverly so the cover can withstand plenty of bumps and drops.
Colors: Six assorted colors and patterns
i-Blason rolled out a handful of new patterns for its lovely Cosmo series for the S23 Ultra. This hardy bumper cover features a built-in screen guard and a shock-absorbing frame to reinforce the structural integrity. From colorful florals to swirling blues, this option has it all.
Colors: 30+ cool designs
It's lightweight, it's bold, and it's practical. Dbrand's Grip Case has non-slip sides with added texture for friction. On the material side of things, the S23 Ultra Grip Case comes in over 30 eye-catching designs, including solids and unusual patterns.
Colors: Black, Gray, Pink
Need a wallet case? The Ghostek EXEC cover is an unconventional take on one. Your S23 Ultra sits snugly inside, protected from all angles. There's a handy wallet attachment on the back to stash cards and cash as well. The best part is that the wallet attachment pops right off since it's stuck on the back magnetically.
Colors: Over 2,000 designs
Whether you opt for the Impact, Ultra Impact, or Clear Case models, your Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will stay safe and secure inside your pick. CASETiFY has been a favorite among our team for a good reason. These eco-friendly bumper cases have rugged frames, come in an overwhelming number of designs, and they're made of recycled materials.
Colors: Eight assorted colorways
We've arrived at a point in time when rugged covers no longer have to be ugly, chunky, lumps of TPU. This shockproof Poetic Neon case for the S23 Ultra is proof of that. It's a lean, cool-looking accessory with military-grade drop protection and some bold colorways to choose from. The sides have textured bits at exactly the right places to add grip.
Colors: Zero One
Not a fan of thick cases because of the bulk and weight? Spigen's slick Ultra Hybrid Zero One is a great S23 Ultra case to have. It barely adds anything to the huge S23 Ultra and it touts a really cool pattern of the phone's teardown view on the back. This Spigen cover is exclusive to the Ultra model in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.
Colors: Red, Black, Blue, Green
SUPCASE caters to the heavy-duty crowd. The Unicorn Beetle cover bolsters the S23 Ultra's defenses like no other, with raised edges all around. You get a rugged body made of tough materials that are meant to take a beating. There's a little stand that pops out of the back and it also acts as a grip since you can slip your fingers through it.
Colors: Hollyhock, City Leopard, Scattered Flowers
Kate Spade's Defensive Hardshell Case describes itself well. You get a semi-clear hard silicone case for mid-range protection and three high-end patterns to choose from, two of which are bedazzled with rhinestones. Fashion fanatics will appreciate this S23 Ultra cover.
Colors: Mystic Black
We loved this sheer case from TORRAS for the S22 Ultra and we love it on the S23 Ultra as well. The TORRAS MarsClimber for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a hard TPU frame for better impact absorption and it has a little clip-like stand at the back. Your Samsung phone can survive falls from 8ft without batting an eyelash.
Your S23 Ultra can conquer the world with the right case on
Cases are the best form of protection for any device, be it a flagship Android phone or a cheap e-reader from Amazon. There is no shortage of lovely covers and cases of shapes, colors, and sizes for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Slim cases look and feel great, but they don't usually help much with impact absorption. They do, however, weigh next to nothing and don't interfere with the S23 Ultra's wireless charging capability. The RIngke Onyx features a great, non-slip texture and it has holes for strap attachments. You can also opt for the Caseology Nano Pop for something brighter and more protective.
Hardy cases like the Poetic Neon go a long way to help with shocks and scrapes. This sleek cover comes in plenty of colorful hues and it has multiple layers to add military-grade drop protection. SUPCASE brings you all of these things in the form of the Unicorn Beetle case, but it sacrifices sleekness for the extra kickstand on the back. You can't go wrong with either pick for your S23 Ultra.
Android Central Newsletter
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips
Namerah enjoys geeking out over accessories, gadgets, and all sorts of smart tech. She spends her time guzzling coffee, writing, casual gaming, and cuddling with her furry best friends. Find her on Twitter @NamerahS.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.