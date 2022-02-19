Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protectors Android Central 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android phones and also one of the most expensive. This phone brings the S Pen, amazing cameras, fast performance, and one gorgeous display. This is why you want to get the best screen protector for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, along with a fantastic case, to make sure your new phone stays safe.

Keep it protected, keep it safe

So, it's no wonder you want to keep this phone as protected as possible. That's where an excellent screen protector comes into play — and the Whitestone Dome glass screen protector for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best. The smooth installation process and quality materials make the glass screen protector from Whitestone an excellent choice. If you prefer not to use a glass screen protector, a flexible film option like the Supershieldz NeoFlex screen protector is worth considering.

There are lots of great options to pick from to ensure the display of your Galaxy S22 Ultra stays scratch-free. And to ensure its total safety, you may also want to pick out one of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra phone cases, too!