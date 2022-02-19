Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protectors Android Central 2022
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android phones and also one of the most expensive. This phone brings the S Pen, amazing cameras, fast performance, and one gorgeous display. This is why you want to get the best screen protector for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, along with a fantastic case, to make sure your new phone stays safe.
- Curvy and cured: Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Pristine screen: ZAGG Fusion Curve with D3O
- Shields up: ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector
- Flexin' on'em: Otterbox Alpha Flex Screen Protector
- Matte for the win: Magglass Tempered Glass Matte Screen Protector
- Secured by light: amFilm 3D Curved Tempered Glass
- Flexible protection: Supershieldz TPU screen protector
- Camera safety: UniqueMe Camera Lens Protector
- Total coverage: Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector
Curvy and cured: Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S22 UltraStaff Pick
Curved screens need curved screen protectors, which are more prone to pull up at the edges when used with thicker cases. UV-cured cases tend to have a stronger grip and won't peel up as quickly, part of why the Whitestone Dome Glass has such a devout following. Plus, this pack comes with two!
Pristine screen: ZAGG Fusion Curve with D3O
Your display is kept safe due to the D3O technology and the flexible hybrid polymers in ZAGG's Fusion Curve screen protector. Not to mention it will also be less germy thanks to the anti-microbial treatment.
Shields up: ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector
The self-repairing, anti-glare material used by ArmorSuit ensures that your phone's display will stay safe from scratches. Without glares bothering you, it'll also be easier to read on your device. With two in a pack for $10, you can't beat this deal.
Flexin' on'em: Otterbox Alpha Flex Screen Protector
The crystal coating of the Alpha Flex screen protector brings shatter and scratch resistance to your phone's display while maintaining its clarity and vibrance.
Matte for the win: Magglass Tempered Glass Matte Screen Protector
Your phone will get excellent coverage and protection with this screen protector from Magglass. Its matte finish will do wonders at keeping reflections and fingerprints to a minimum.
Secured by light: amFilm 3D Curved Tempered Glass
Thanks to the UV light curing process, this screen protector gets exceptional adhesion to your phone's display — resulting in excellent protection for your device. At $40, it's a bit more on the pricey side, but it does come with an extra protector.
Flexible protection: Supershieldz TPU screen protector
Supershieldz uses a flexible TPU material that allows for easy installation and ideal protection from scratches. Another two-pack that provides bang for your buck.
Camera safety: UniqueMe Camera Lens Protector
The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a lot going on in the cameras on the phone's backside, and this product from UniqueMe lens protector keeps them safe from bumps and drops. Plus, it comes with three protectors so you can have extras or give one to a friend.
Total coverage: Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector
Not only is the NeoFlex screen protector from Spigen easy to install while offering supreme coverage for your Galaxy S22 Ultra's display, but it also works perfectly with a case. And, it comes with an extra in case you lose or use the first one.
Keep it protected, keep it safe
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the most advanced smartphones available, making it one of the best Android phones overall. It has exceptional power, a full suite of cameras, and a best-in-class display. Not to mention, this phone brings back the S Pen with in-device storage.
So, it's no wonder you want to keep this phone as protected as possible. That's where an excellent screen protector comes into play — and the Whitestone Dome glass screen protector for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best. The smooth installation process and quality materials make the glass screen protector from Whitestone an excellent choice. If you prefer not to use a glass screen protector, a flexible film option like the Supershieldz NeoFlex screen protector is worth considering.
There are lots of great options to pick from to ensure the display of your Galaxy S22 Ultra stays scratch-free. And to ensure its total safety, you may also want to pick out one of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra phone cases, too!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Your Galaxy S22 deserves the best cases ever — and they're right here
While the boxier edges make the Galaxy S22 easier to hold, you'll need a case for maximum grip and impact protection. From clear to colorful, from thin to heavy-duty, these are the cream of the Galaxy S22 case crop.
Check out the best Samsung Galaxy S22 chargers you can buy
Whether you have the regular Galaxy S22 capable of charging at 25W, or the Galaxy S22+/S22 Ultra that can juice up at 45W, you'll need a charger with special smarts to hit those fast charging speeds. To help you out, we've rounded up some of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 chargers available out there.
Turn your Raspberry Pi into a full-blown computer with the best screens
Just what you need to turn your little Pi into its own PC that can go anywhere with you. Some of these screens include a case that you install the Pi into, while others take advantage of the native HDMI or USB-C ports to give you the video output you need.