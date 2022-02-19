Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Water DisplaySource: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android phones and also one of the most expensive. This phone brings the S Pen, amazing cameras, fast performance, and one gorgeous display. This is why you want to get the best screen protector for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, along with a fantastic case, to make sure your new phone stays safe.

White Stone Dome Uv Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Curvy and cured: Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Curved screens need curved screen protectors, which are more prone to pull up at the edges when used with thicker cases. UV-cured cases tend to have a stronger grip and won't peel up as quickly, part of why the Whitestone Dome Glass has such a devout following. Plus, this pack comes with two!

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Zagg D

Pristine screen: ZAGG Fusion Curve with D3O

Your display is kept safe due to the D3O technology and the flexible hybrid polymers in ZAGG's Fusion Curve screen protector. Not to mention it will also be less germy thanks to the anti-microbial treatment.

Armorsuit Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Protector

Shields up: ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector

The self-repairing, anti-glare material used by ArmorSuit ensures that your phone's display will stay safe from scratches. Without glares bothering you, it'll also be easier to read on your device. With two in a pack for $10, you can't beat this deal.

Otterbox Alpha Flex Galaxy S22 Ultra

Flexin' on'em: Otterbox Alpha Flex Screen Protector

The crystal coating of the Alpha Flex screen protector brings shatter and scratch resistance to your phone's display while maintaining its clarity and vibrance.

Magglass Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Matte Screen Protector

Matte for the win: Magglass Tempered Glass Matte Screen Protector

Your phone will get excellent coverage and protection with this screen protector from Magglass. Its matte finish will do wonders at keeping reflections and fingerprints to a minimum.

Amfilm Glass Screen Protector Galaxy S22 Ultra

Secured by light: amFilm 3D Curved Tempered Glass

Thanks to the UV light curing process, this screen protector gets exceptional adhesion to your phone's display — resulting in excellent protection for your device. At $40, it's a bit more on the pricey side, but it does come with an extra protector.

Supershieldz Flexible Screen Protector Galaxy S22 Ultra

Flexible protection: Supershieldz TPU screen protector

Supershieldz uses a flexible TPU material that allows for easy installation and ideal protection from scratches. Another two-pack that provides bang for your buck.

Uniqueme Galaxy S22 Lens Protector

Camera safety: UniqueMe Camera Lens Protector

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a lot going on in the cameras on the phone's backside, and this product from UniqueMe lens protector keeps them safe from bumps and drops. Plus, it comes with three protectors so you can have extras or give one to a friend.

Spigen Neoflex Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Protector

Total coverage: Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector

Not only is the NeoFlex screen protector from Spigen easy to install while offering supreme coverage for your Galaxy S22 Ultra's display, but it also works perfectly with a case. And, it comes with an extra in case you lose or use the first one.

Keep it protected, keep it safe

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the most advanced smartphones available, making it one of the best Android phones overall. It has exceptional power, a full suite of cameras, and a best-in-class display. Not to mention, this phone brings back the S Pen with in-device storage.

So, it's no wonder you want to keep this phone as protected as possible. That's where an excellent screen protector comes into play — and the Whitestone Dome glass screen protector for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best. The smooth installation process and quality materials make the glass screen protector from Whitestone an excellent choice. If you prefer not to use a glass screen protector, a flexible film option like the Supershieldz NeoFlex screen protector is worth considering.

There are lots of great options to pick from to ensure the display of your Galaxy S22 Ultra stays scratch-free. And to ensure its total safety, you may also want to pick out one of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra phone cases, too!

