Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases Android Central 2022
It may not bear the Note name, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra carries on its spirit and its garaged S Pen. Powerful, productive, and quite pretty in its Green and Burgundy colorways, your S22 Ultra deserves the best case you can get. After all, it is one of the best Android phones on the market. Whether you want heavy-duty protection or want grip without the bulk, these Galaxy S22 Ultra cases have you covered — literally.
- Ruggedly handsome: Poetic Spartan
- Grippy, great colors: Caseology Parallax
- Keep cool: Spigen Cryo Armor
- Clearly durable: CaseBorne Series R
- Put a ring on it: Nillkin CamShield Armor
- Slim and secure: Ringke Onyx
- Tough as nails: Supcase UB Pro
- Understated grip: Spigen Liquid Air
- Bold and beautiful: i-Blason Ares
- Keep it together: Arae Polyurethane Leather Wallet Case Cover
- Barely there: Anccer Ultra Thin
- Terrific two-tone: Caseology Nano Pop
Ruggedly handsome: Poetic Spartan
While there are many heavy-duty kickstand cases for the Galaxy S22, few look as dignified as the Poetic Spartan, with leather-textured panels and deeper blue and green backplates to better match the S22 Ultra's colorways, but fiery red and neutral greys are also available.
Grippy, great colors: Caseology Parallax
Textured stripes on the sides of the Parallax help you keep it firmly in hand while you tap, text, or doodle away with your S Pen. Both the Burgundy and the Midnight Green match exquisitely, though I wish the Matte Black had a red accent (like the Pixel 6 model).
Keep cool: Spigen Cryo Armor
Spigen's first gaming accessory is this literally cool case. Designed to keep your phone from overheating, this is the one to grab if you're constantly gaming on your phone or tend to use your phone in hotter environments.
Clearly durable: CaseBorne Series R
Most clear cases aim to be as invisible as possible, but CaseBorne instead focuses on drop-protection. This Galaxy S22 case should help your phone survive 12-foot drops while letting you show off those darling colors.
Put a ring on it: Nillkin CamShield Armor
This more robust version of Nillkin's camera-cover case adds a ring grip that doubles as a kickstand when you're not using it to keep your S22 Ultra steady in your hand. Air cushion corners add extra protection against shattering drops.
Slim and secure: Ringke Onyx
This flexible case won't add any bulk to your Ultra, but it will add grip and protector your phone against scratches, slips, and smaller drops. The colors are all cool and muted while the matte finish obscures scuffs.
Tough as nails: Supcase UB Pro
Do you put your phone through impossible situations? Do you need a case that will keep your S22 Ultra alive even when it crosses paths with cars or lawnmowers? Supcase delivers on its durability with the solid, dependable UB Pro.
Understated grip: Spigen Liquid Air
Like the Parallax, the Liquid Air is another favorite of ours from last year, and the S22 Ultra's version is better than ever. The sides and back feature different textures and the thin profile keeps it manageable in the hand.
Bold and beautiful: i-Blason Ares
This two-piece clear case offers the same robust protection you'd see from an OtterBox or Poetic case while still letting you show off the slick Galaxy design. While available in red and black, the purple best contrasts the Ultra's shades.
Keep it together: Arae Polyurethane Leather Wallet Case Cover
The Galaxy S22 Ultra already holds your life on it, it might as well hold your cash and cards, too. Four card slots and a cash flap sit inside the folio cover, and you can attach a wrist strap for added security.
Barely there: Anccer Ultra Thin
This thin hardshell case won't add any bulk to your S22 Ultra, but it will help guard that beautiful back from scuffs and scratches. Don't expect any real impact protection here; there's not enough mass in the case to absorb one.
Terrific two-tone: Caseology Nano Pop
This case is only slightly thicker than Anccer's Ultra Thin, but it offers double the protection and double the grip. The cameras are expertly protected by the accent-colored modules, and both the classic Blueberry Navy and Evo Green serve excellent looks.
The best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases are protective
The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the largest and the heaviest of the S22 series, and more mass means it falls with more force, so drop protection ends up being paramount for Galaxy S22 cases. Heavy-duty cases like the Supcase UB Pro, Poetic Spartan, and CaseBorne Series R add in as much drop protection as they can while still trying to meet the other needs of their users: visibility and functionality.
Speaking of functionality, even if kickstand cases aren't usually your jam, you might want to give them fresh consideration for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This phone is basically a miniature tablet; being able to drop it up with notes, app feeds, or with a Zoom call comes in very handy very quickly.
If you prefer your protection less tank-like and more subtle, the Caseology Parallax and Spigen Liquid Air both offer grip and air cushions in more svelte packages, though I can't draw my eyes away from the Caseology Nano Pop's Evo Green colorway.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 charger 2022
Whether you have the 25W Galaxy S22 or the 45W Galaxy S22+/Ultra, you'll need a charger with special properties in order to reach those top speeds. Here are the best of the bunch.
The best Galaxy S22 Plus cases keep you covered with style
Whatever your case style, there's a great Galaxy S22+ case for it. From Caseology to Poetic, from Armadillotek to Ringke, we've rounded up the best of the best for you to pick from.
Your Galaxy S22 deserves the best cases ever — and they're right here
While the boxier edges make the Galaxy S22 easier to hold, you'll need a case for maximum grip and impact protection. From clear to colorful, from thin to heavy duty, these are the cream of the Galaxy S22 case crop.