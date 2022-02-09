Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases Android Central 2022

It may not bear the Note name, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra carries on its spirit and its garaged S Pen. Powerful, productive, and quite pretty in its Green and Burgundy colorways, your S22 Ultra deserves the best case you can get. After all, it is one of the best Android phones on the market. Whether you want heavy-duty protection or want grip without the bulk, these Galaxy S22 Ultra cases have you covered — literally.

The best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases are protective

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the largest and the heaviest of the S22 series, and more mass means it falls with more force, so drop protection ends up being paramount for Galaxy S22 cases. Heavy-duty cases like the Supcase UB Pro, Poetic Spartan, and CaseBorne Series R add in as much drop protection as they can while still trying to meet the other needs of their users: visibility and functionality.

Speaking of functionality, even if kickstand cases aren't usually your jam, you might want to give them fresh consideration for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This phone is basically a miniature tablet; being able to drop it up with notes, app feeds, or with a Zoom call comes in very handy very quickly.

If you prefer your protection less tank-like and more subtle, the Caseology Parallax and Spigen Liquid Air both offer grip and air cushions in more svelte packages, though I can't draw my eyes away from the Caseology Nano Pop's Evo Green colorway.