Best Samsung Galaxy S22 cases Android Central 2022

Call it the small, the regular, the "baby" Samsung Galaxy S22, but the 6.1-inch model rocks, especially for smaller hands like mine. As the easiest S22 to use one-handed or actually fully fit into your pocket, this phone deserves proper protection and some style. Get both with these wonderful Galaxy S22 cases.

The best Galaxy S22 cases grabs your attention and your hand

The Galaxy series usually gets the most variety in phone cases in all of Android, but it can take a little while for them all to arrive (especially in our current shipping shortage). However, we already have tons of name-brand options available from reliable brands like Caseology, Supcase, Spigen, and Ringke. Caseology's Nano Pop was the best Galaxy S21 case and it remains my top recommendation due to how well it's held up over the last year. If the Navy/Yellow look isn't to your liking, there's an Evo Green version on the way.

If you prefer to go heavy-duty, both the Supcase UB Pro and CaseBorne Armadillotek Series V offer robust protection for completely reasonable prices. I think the Series V has a slightly better kickstand, but the UB Pro's colors are more polished — except for the purple, the Series V in that two-tone purple is perfection.

After grabbing a case, be sure to grab a screen protector to ensure your Galaxy S22 is protected on all sides.