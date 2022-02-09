Best Samsung Galaxy S22 cases Android Central 2022
Call it the small, the regular, the "baby" Samsung Galaxy S22, but the 6.1-inch model rocks, especially for smaller hands like mine. As the easiest S22 to use one-handed or actually fully fit into your pocket, this phone deserves proper protection and some style. Get both with these wonderful Galaxy S22 cases.
- Stylish and secure: Caseology Nano Pop for Galaxy S22
- Heavy hitter: Supcase UB Pro
- Clear as crystal: Spigen Liquid Crystal Series for Galaxy S22
- Lens cover: Nillkin CamShield Pro
- Texas tough: CaseBorne Armadillotek Series V
- Low-profile kickstand: ESR Metal Kickstand Case
- Raised right: Ringke Onyx
- Clear yet colorful: i-Blason Ares
- Old reliable: Spigen Rugged Armor
- Surprisingly grippy: Caseology Parallax
Stylish and secure: Caseology Nano Pop for Galaxy S22Staff Pick
This was the best Galaxy S21 case and it's shaping up to keep that title another year. The Nano Pop's two-tone provides a nice bit of flair while also adding extra protection around the Galaxy S22's all-important cameras.
Heavy hitter: Supcase UB Pro
If you need a case that can survive cars, three-story ladders, and lawnmowers, try the UB Pro. Supcase's Unicorn Beetle Pro beats OtterBox on both durability and price, comes in five colors, and has a wide, stable kickstand.
Clear as crystal: Spigen Liquid Crystal Series for Galaxy S22
Spigen's Liquid Crystal has been the de facto clear case for years, but I actually prefer its Glitter twin whenever it's available. Why go glitter? It hides the fingerprint smudges, the grime, and it helps obscure small scratches or cracks your S22 might have.
Lens cover: Nillkin CamShield Pro
Professional cameras all come with lens covers, but smartphones rarely do. Nillkin's CamShield series lets you keep the S22's triple-camera array safe and scratch-free when you're not actively using it while adding needing grip.
Texas tough: CaseBorne Armadillotek Series V
This heavy-duty case's kickstand works great both vertically and horizontally, making it functional as well as durable. Designed in Texas, the Armadillotek Series V (Vanguard Series) is ruggedly handsome and ready to work.
Low-profile kickstand: ESR Metal Kickstand Case
Want a kickstand case that's not as bulky as Supcase or CaseBorne, ESR's kickstand case is more lithe and limber. Available in a textured black or a smoother clear version, this model's perfect for breakroom binges.
Raised right: Ringke Onyx
Ringke's flexible TPU case is grippy, durable, and compact, but two tiny holes help separate it from the pack: anchor points. While most may only know these from cutesy phone charms, these are also great for attaching a lanyard or a wrist strap.
Clear yet colorful: i-Blason Ares
This clear case is thicker than Spigen's but with the multi-piece design and larger air cushions, the Ares is beautiful as Aphrodite but ready for battle. Both the Red and Purple models look great with Rose Pink, and Purple contrasts the Green wonderfully.
Old reliable: Spigen Rugged Armor
If you're a no-nonsense Galaxy S22 owner looking for a no-nonsense case, the Rugged Armor was made exactly for you. While the bottom keeps the classic carbon fiber, the top accent is an easier texture to grip when taking photos or gaming.
Surprisingly grippy: Caseology Parallax
Many look at the Parallax's cubist texturing across the back and think it too slick, but it'll stay securely in your hand thanks to two highly textured grips along the sides of the bumpers. I highly recommend the Burgundy and Green colorways.
The best Galaxy S22 cases grabs your attention and your hand
The Galaxy series usually gets the most variety in phone cases in all of Android, but it can take a little while for them all to arrive (especially in our current shipping shortage). However, we already have tons of name-brand options available from reliable brands like Caseology, Supcase, Spigen, and Ringke. Caseology's Nano Pop was the best Galaxy S21 case and it remains my top recommendation due to how well it's held up over the last year. If the Navy/Yellow look isn't to your liking, there's an Evo Green version on the way.
If you prefer to go heavy-duty, both the Supcase UB Pro and CaseBorne Armadillotek Series V offer robust protection for completely reasonable prices. I think the Series V has a slightly better kickstand, but the UB Pro's colors are more polished — except for the purple, the Series V in that two-tone purple is perfection.
After grabbing a case, be sure to grab a screen protector to ensure your Galaxy S22 is protected on all sides.
