Call it the small, the regular, the "baby" Samsung Galaxy S22, but the 6.1-inch model rocks, especially for smaller hands like mine. As the easiest S22 to use one-handed or actually fully fit into your pocket, this phone deserves proper protection and some style. Get both with these wonderful Galaxy S22 cases.

Caseology Nano Pop Galaxy S22 Case Navy

Stylish and secure: Caseology Nano Pop for Galaxy S22

This was the best Galaxy S21 case and it's shaping up to keep that title another year. The Nano Pop's two-tone provides a nice bit of flair while also adding extra protection around the Galaxy S22's all-important cameras.

Supcase Ub Pro Galaxy S22 Case Red

Heavy hitter: Supcase UB Pro

If you need a case that can survive cars, three-story ladders, and lawnmowers, try the UB Pro. Supcase's Unicorn Beetle Pro beats OtterBox on both durability and price, comes in five colors, and has a wide, stable kickstand.

Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter Galaxy S22 Case

Clear as crystal: Spigen Liquid Crystal Series for Galaxy S22

Spigen's Liquid Crystal has been the de facto clear case for years, but I actually prefer its Glitter twin whenever it's available. Why go glitter? It hides the fingerprint smudges, the grime, and it helps obscure small scratches or cracks your S22 might have.

Nillkin Camshield Pro Galaxy S22 Case

Lens cover: Nillkin CamShield Pro

Professional cameras all come with lens covers, but smartphones rarely do. Nillkin's CamShield series lets you keep the S22's triple-camera array safe and scratch-free when you're not actively using it while adding needing grip.

Caseborne Armadilltotek Series V Galaxy S22 Case

Texas tough: CaseBorne Armadillotek Series V

This heavy-duty case's kickstand works great both vertically and horizontally, making it functional as well as durable. Designed in Texas, the Armadillotek Series V (Vanguard Series) is ruggedly handsome and ready to work.

ESR Metal Kickstand Galaxy S22 Case

Low-profile kickstand: ESR Metal Kickstand Case

Want a kickstand case that's not as bulky as Supcase or CaseBorne, ESR's kickstand case is more lithe and limber. Available in a textured black or a smoother clear version, this model's perfect for breakroom binges.

Ringke Onyx Galaxy S22 Case

Raised right: Ringke Onyx

Ringke's flexible TPU case is grippy, durable, and compact, but two tiny holes help separate it from the pack: anchor points. While most may only know these from cutesy phone charms, these are also great for attaching a lanyard or a wrist strap.

I-Blason Ares Galaxy S22 Case Purple

Clear yet colorful: i-Blason Ares

This clear case is thicker than Spigen's but with the multi-piece design and larger air cushions, the Ares is beautiful as Aphrodite but ready for battle. Both the Red and Purple models look great with Rose Pink, and Purple contrasts the Green wonderfully.

Spigen Rugged Armor Galaxy S22 Case

Old reliable: Spigen Rugged Armor

If you're a no-nonsense Galaxy S22 owner looking for a no-nonsense case, the Rugged Armor was made exactly for you. While the bottom keeps the classic carbon fiber, the top accent is an easier texture to grip when taking photos or gaming.

Caseology Parallax Galaxy S22 Case Burgundy

Surprisingly grippy: Caseology Parallax

Many look at the Parallax's cubist texturing across the back and think it too slick, but it'll stay securely in your hand thanks to two highly textured grips along the sides of the bumpers. I highly recommend the Burgundy and Green colorways.

The best Galaxy S22 cases grabs your attention and your hand

The Galaxy series usually gets the most variety in phone cases in all of Android, but it can take a little while for them all to arrive (especially in our current shipping shortage). However, we already have tons of name-brand options available from reliable brands like Caseology, Supcase, Spigen, and Ringke. Caseology's Nano Pop was the best Galaxy S21 case and it remains my top recommendation due to how well it's held up over the last year. If the Navy/Yellow look isn't to your liking, there's an Evo Green version on the way.

If you prefer to go heavy-duty, both the Supcase UB Pro and CaseBorne Armadillotek Series V offer robust protection for completely reasonable prices. I think the Series V has a slightly better kickstand, but the UB Pro's colors are more polished — except for the purple, the Series V in that two-tone purple is perfection.

After grabbing a case, be sure to grab a screen protector to ensure your Galaxy S22 is protected on all sides.

