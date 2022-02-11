After years of the only 15W wireless charger for Galaxy phones being the 15W Wireless Charging Stand, we now have two pad options to choose from. The Duo will let you charge both your Galaxy S22 and either your Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Buds 2/Pro.

No one wants to miss calls or notifications while they put their phones down to cook, work, or have some playtime with the kids, so a smartwatch can come in handy. The Galaxy Watch 4 also only unlocks its most advanced health-tracking features (EKG and Blood Pressure monitoring) when paired with a Galaxy phone like the S22.

While you might be directed towards the Galaxy Buds 2 when buying the Galaxy S22, the Buds Pro are more full-featured for almost the same price. Not to mention, they sound richer while also featuring more complete ANC and higher water resistance.

I wish we only needed C-to-C cables, but most cars only have USB-A ports. If your car supports wireless Android Auto, I'm so jealous. For the rest of us, Volutz makes wonderfully durable USB-C cables in four lengths, so you can get a cable as long or short as you want, along with spares.

You need a 5 Amp-rated USB-C cable with an e-mark chip to help negotiate charging rates between charger and phone, but most are in the 3-6.6-foot range. Uni offers its 100W cable in 6.6-foot, 10-foot, and 15-foot lengths.

While Samsung's new 65W Trio Adapter offers the same three ports (2 USB-C, 1 USB-A), this version from Baseus has a better power distribution when multiple ports are in use. Also, its prongs fold up and the price is much more manageable. A 100W-rated cable is included in the box.

While traditional, adhesive-backed screen protectors play well with Samsung's ultrasonic fingerprint sensors these days, Whitestone Dome Glass still offers a better seal and cleaner look than the competition. This kit comes with two screen protectors and the UV light needed to cure the liquid adhesive.

This heavy-duty case uses a flexible, impact-absorbent inner sleeve, while a hard outer shell offers a firm grip and stability. Both the S22 and S22+ have eight colorways while the S22 Ultra has five, and the case is still thin enough for wireless charging.

This strappy case is looking like the one to beat for the Galaxy S22, as Samsung will be working with big-name brands like Disney to create fun swappable straps. The strap is also functional and serves as a phone grip.

Congrats on your new Samsung Galaxy S22! Your wonderful new flagship is powerful, pretty, and...delicate. Sure, IP68 water resistance is great, but this is still a slab of glass and aluminum wrapped around the fancy new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and those wonderful, wonderful cameras. You need to protect it with a wonderful Galaxy S22 case, but while you're at it, there are a few key ways to elevate your Galaxy experience.

While I'd love to say all of these accessories are essential for your new Samsung Galaxy S22 that gets expensive quickly, and it's OK if you prefer a more targeted shopping list. Whenever you buy a phone, it needs three things — well, two depending on your tastes. You need a screen protector, a case, and a phone grip. I know what you're thinking, but no, really, you should be using a phone grip, if for nothing else than to save you from an RSI. (My left pinky will hate me forever, but yours doesn't have to.)

You don't even need to buy a separate phone grip to go with your Galaxy S22 Ultra case since the Samsung Silicone Cover with Strap is a two-in-one. The strap is both a great way to show off some style thanks to the spare straps you can buy and it's an easy way to keep a hold of your S22 without having to constantly pinch your fingers around a PopSocket or through a metal ring. If you prefer boring, non-grip cases, the Poetic Neon is durable, affordable, and the colors are perfection — especially if you grab one of the custom colors for your S22 Ultra or Plus. Whitestone Glass Dome's UV-cured screen protectors won't get easily pushed up at the edges by cases the way some normal adhesive ones can.

You might already have a great charger, but if you need one capable of 45W charging the S22+/Ultra, Baseus's three-port ensures the 45W port always gets 45W no matter what's plugged into the other two ports. This comes in handy if you're trying to charge up a mess of gadgets in a short time in say a hotel room or an airport lounge. New 15W wireless chargers are awesome to see, too, but if you're only buying one new charger, make it a wired one; you'll get more use of it now that everything from our laptops to our earbuds and everything in between is powered by USB-C Power Delivery.