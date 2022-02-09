Best Samsung Galaxy S22 charger Android Central 2022
No one wants to be stuck waiting by the wall for their Samsung Galaxy S22 to recharge before heading out for a night on the town or an afternoon hike. You can reach 45W on the Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra — and 25W on the S22 — but only if you use a charger that supports both Power Delivery and Programmable Power Supply. We've gathered the best Galaxy S22 chargers to ensure you get just that.
- Direct from Samsung: Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger With Cable
- Super small: Anker Nano II 45W Fast Charger
- Fade into the background: Elecjet 45-Watt USB-C Superfast Charger
- Bright and foldable: Spigen 45W ArcStation Pro GaN Charger
- Multi-port flexibility: Baseus 65W 3 Port Foldable USB-C Wall Charger
- Best for the baby: Samsung 25W Travel Adapter
Direct from Samsung: Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger With CableStaff Pick
Samsung may not ship a charger in the box anymore, but that's okay because it'd be the 25W on and your Galaxy S22+ or Ultra deserves the full 45W of Samsung Super Fast Charging. Prices have gone down over this charger's debut alongside the Galaxy S10 Ultra.
Super small: Anker Nano II 45W Fast Charger
This little building block of power features folding prongs and GaN II chips to keep size and heat build-up to a minimum. Anker's Nano II series is one of the best chargers for Chromebooks and laptops, but PPS support makes it great for the Galaxy S22, too. It doesn't come with a cable, though.
Fade into the background: Elecjet 45-Watt USB-C Superfast Charger
Elecjet got into the PPS charger game back when the Note 10 launched, and it remains a solid option today. The super-minimal design and lack of branding help it just blend in with the rest of the chargers on your desk's power strip.
Bright and foldable: Spigen 45W ArcStation Pro GaN Charger
Spigen's Samsung-focused entry in the ArcStation series is a bright white charger that's about the size of Samsung's. It has a foldable plug and "Power Quality Technology," which is designed to minimize voltage spikes that can damage your device over time.
Multi-port flexibility: Baseus 65W 3 Port Foldable USB-C Wall Charger
Why buy a charger that only charges one thing when you can charge more at once? Baseus's 3-port charger has two USB-C ports and a USB-A port, but only the top plug (Type-C 1) can do 45W output, and it gets 45W no matter how many ports are in use.
Best for the baby: Samsung 25W Travel Adapter
The regular Galaxy S22 only does 25W charging, so if you need a new nightstand charger and want to save a few bucks, Samsung's 25W charger is surprisingly affordable these days. It may not come in the box anymore, but at least it's easy to get one if you need it.
Power Delivery brings choice and more power for less
Samsung's 45W Super Fast Charging Wall Charger is surprisingly affordable — at least, depending on the retailer — but the lack of folding plugs means it's best suited for a home environment rather than banging around in your backpack. It's the charger you leave at home base while you use a more compact — or more adaptable — charger like the Anker Nano II or the Baseus 3 Port 65W Foldable Charger.
Anker's Nano II is the charger that I use every day to keep my Chromebooks and my phone charged up as I work from the couch — what, it's comfier than the barstool at my standing desk — and it's never let me down. No matter what phone or laptop I throw at it, from the Pixel 6 to Galaxies and beyond, this golf-ball-sized charge will fast-charge them all.
The best Galaxy S22 charger is not just 25W
While 45W charging is limited to the Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra, you should absolutely be buying a 45W or higher charger for the regular Galaxy S22. 45W is laptop-capable charging speeds, meaning buying a charger that powerful can be used to potentially charge every device in your bag during trips — or at home, if you're living the "one charger to rule them all" lifestyle. It's far better to have a more powerful, more widely adaptable charger than one that can only charge your phone in the age of Power Delivery.
You'll still only get 25W max speed with a 45W charger on the small Galaxy S22, so don't worry about it breaking your battery. The Programmable Power Supply protocol that Samsung Super Fast Charging is built on uses a high-quality e-marked cable to negotiate just how much power the charger send to the phone. You'll need to pick one of those up, too, if your charger didn't come with one, as Samsung still only ships 25W cables in-box with the Galaxy S22.
