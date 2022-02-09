Best Samsung Galaxy S22 charger Android Central 2022

No one wants to be stuck waiting by the wall for their Samsung Galaxy S22 to recharge before heading out for a night on the town or an afternoon hike. You can reach 45W on the Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra — and 25W on the S22 — but only if you use a charger that supports both Power Delivery and Programmable Power Supply. We've gathered the best Galaxy S22 chargers to ensure you get just that.

Power Delivery brings choice and more power for less

Samsung's 45W Super Fast Charging Wall Charger is surprisingly affordable — at least, depending on the retailer — but the lack of folding plugs means it's best suited for a home environment rather than banging around in your backpack. It's the charger you leave at home base while you use a more compact — or more adaptable — charger like the Anker Nano II or the Baseus 3 Port 65W Foldable Charger.

Anker's Nano II is the charger that I use every day to keep my Chromebooks and my phone charged up as I work from the couch — what, it's comfier than the barstool at my standing desk — and it's never let me down. No matter what phone or laptop I throw at it, from the Pixel 6 to Galaxies and beyond, this golf-ball-sized charge will fast-charge them all.

The best Galaxy S22 charger is not just 25W

While 45W charging is limited to the Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra, you should absolutely be buying a 45W or higher charger for the regular Galaxy S22. 45W is laptop-capable charging speeds, meaning buying a charger that powerful can be used to potentially charge every device in your bag during trips — or at home, if you're living the "one charger to rule them all" lifestyle. It's far better to have a more powerful, more widely adaptable charger than one that can only charge your phone in the age of Power Delivery.

You'll still only get 25W max speed with a 45W charger on the small Galaxy S22, so don't worry about it breaking your battery. The Programmable Power Supply protocol that Samsung Super Fast Charging is built on uses a high-quality e-marked cable to negotiate just how much power the charger send to the phone. You'll need to pick one of those up, too, if your charger didn't come with one, as Samsung still only ships 25W cables in-box with the Galaxy S22.