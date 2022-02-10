Best cables for Samsung Galaxy S22 Android Central 2022
Both the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra achieved 45W charging this year, and whether you're grabbing one of those or the 25W-charging Samsung Galaxy S22, you need a better cable to reach those top speeds. Samsung's default USB-C cable is designed for its 25W chargers, but for 45W, we need an e-marked cable. These are the best e-marked cables for whichever size Galaxy S22 you're packing.
- Colorful and powerful: Anker 643 USB-C to USB-C Cable
- Fast data and charging: Rampow USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 USB-C Cable
- Long, longer, extra-long: Uni Long USB Type-C 5A Charging Cord
- Understated adaptibility: Baseus 100W PD 5A QC 4.0 Fast Charging USB-C to USB-C Cable
- Fast and durable: UGREEN USB-C to USB-C Cable 100W
- What's your angle?: AINOPE USB C to USB C Cable (100W 10ft 90 Degree)
- Name brand quality: Anker Powerline III USB-C to USB-C Charger Cable
- Best for nightstands: Native Union Type-C Desk Cable
- First-party perfection: Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger With Cable
Colorful and powerful: Anker 643 USB-C to USB-C Cable
From your Macbook to your Galaxy S22 and everything in between, the 100W-capable Anker 643 Cable is your one cable to rule them all! The color choices range from neon yellow to a soft minty green and everything in between, so go bold with either 3-foot or 6-foot lengths.
Fast data and charging: Rampow USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 USB-C Cable
Most e-marked charging cables are still USB 2.0, but this USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Rampow cable boasts 20Gbps — that's 20GB per second — transfer speeds in addition to 100W Power Delivery charging. Its 1-meter and 2-meter lengths are travel-friendly.
Long, longer, extra-long: Uni Long USB Type-C 5A Charging Cord
Do you need a fast-charging cable that can reach from under the end table across the couch? Uni offers cables from 6.6 feet to 15 feet for all your long-distance Galaxy S22 charging needs.
Understated adaptibility: Baseus 100W PD 5A QC 4.0 Fast Charging USB-C to USB-C Cable
Baseus offers wonderful PPS chargers, and they also sell top-notch USB-C cables that support the PPS charging Samsung's Super Fast Charging protocol is built on. So grab this USB 2.0 cable in either 1-meter or 2-meter lengths.
Fast and durable: UGREEN USB-C to USB-C Cable 100W
With the USB C 3.1 Gen 2 spec, UGREEN's cable is capable of 10Gbps transfer speeds in addition to PPS-compatible Power Delivery charging. The tapering details between the connectors and the braided 3-foot cable help limit bend strain.
What's your angle?: AINOPE USB C to USB C Cable (100W 10ft 90 Degree)
This cable features a 90-degree connector on one end, meaning you can use it for charging your phone while carrying it around in your pocket at a theme park or fit your cable and charger into tighter spaces.
Name brand quality: Anker Powerline III USB-C to USB-C Charger Cable
Anker's famous for its cables and chargers, and the Powerline III exemplifies its dedication to durability and quality. Rated for 25,000 bends, this 6-foot cable sports a lifetime warranty that you'll probably never need to use.
Best for nightstands: Native Union Type-C Desk Cable
There's nothing worse at the end of the night than having to reach around your nightstand because the cable fell again. Native Union keeps this 8-foot cable up and ready to plug in with a d20 dice-shaped weight.
First-party perfection: Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger With Cable
Samsung's separately sold USB-C cable is only for its 25W charger. So to get the full 45W on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Samsung cable you need is the one sold with the 45W charger. This also gets you a spare charger for emergencies.
The best Galaxy S22 cables need e-marking chips
If you want to use Samsung Super Fast Charging, you need a Power Delivery charger that supports Programmable Power Supply (PPS), a specialized certification under the Power Delivery umbrella, and you need an e-marked cable that allows your Galaxy S22 and charger to negotiate charging rates and currents. Finding e-marked cables in the 60W range is a bit difficult because you can make Power Delivery charging cables up to 3 Amps (max wattage 60W) without e-marker chips, but 5A (100W) cables have to have them, so they're your surefire bet for the Galaxy S22.
Anker's 100W cables are durable, long-lasting, and the 643 cables are wonderfully colorful. The two purple hues meshed quite well with last year's Galaxy S21, and the soft ivy green compliments the Galaxy S22's green colorway wonderfully. However, the neon yellow is a cable you will never ever have trouble finding amongst even the most cable-cluttered desks.
If you need something longer, Uni's 15-foot cable snakes through couch cushions and across queen-size beds with ease, though its 10-foot sibling is easier to manage when traveling or dealing with typical office environments. Speaking of offices, the Union Native USB-C Desk Cable is designed for the office but where it shines is the bedroom. No more reaching into the inky abyss between your bed and nightstand at 2 a.m. to plug in your nearly-dead phone before you pass out, and both the green and black colorways look exquisite in their own way.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are all the first-party Samsung Galaxy S22 cases & accessories
While there are literal mountains of cases and accessories for the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung makes its own, and this year Samsung's cases are especially interesting given the customization options.
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 charger 2022
Whether you have the 25W Galaxy S22 or the 45W Galaxy S22+/Ultra, you'll need a charger with special properties in order to reach those top speeds. Here are the best of the bunch.
The best Galaxy S22 Plus cases keep you covered with style
Whatever your case style, there's a great Galaxy S22+ case for it. From Caseology to Poetic, from Armadillotek to Ringke, we've rounded up the best of the best for you to pick from.