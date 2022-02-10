Best cables for Samsung Galaxy S22 Android Central 2022

Both the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra achieved 45W charging this year, and whether you're grabbing one of those or the 25W-charging Samsung Galaxy S22, you need a better cable to reach those top speeds. Samsung's default USB-C cable is designed for its 25W chargers, but for 45W, we need an e-marked cable. These are the best e-marked cables for whichever size Galaxy S22 you're packing.

The best Galaxy S22 cables need e-marking chips

If you want to use Samsung Super Fast Charging, you need a Power Delivery charger that supports Programmable Power Supply (PPS), a specialized certification under the Power Delivery umbrella, and you need an e-marked cable that allows your Galaxy S22 and charger to negotiate charging rates and currents. Finding e-marked cables in the 60W range is a bit difficult because you can make Power Delivery charging cables up to 3 Amps (max wattage 60W) without e-marker chips, but 5A (100W) cables have to have them, so they're your surefire bet for the Galaxy S22.

Anker's 100W cables are durable, long-lasting, and the 643 cables are wonderfully colorful. The two purple hues meshed quite well with last year's Galaxy S21, and the soft ivy green compliments the Galaxy S22's green colorway wonderfully. However, the neon yellow is a cable you will never ever have trouble finding amongst even the most cable-cluttered desks.

If you need something longer, Uni's 15-foot cable snakes through couch cushions and across queen-size beds with ease, though its 10-foot sibling is easier to manage when traveling or dealing with typical office environments. Speaking of offices, the Union Native USB-C Desk Cable is designed for the office but where it shines is the bedroom. No more reaching into the inky abyss between your bed and nightstand at 2 a.m. to plug in your nearly-dead phone before you pass out, and both the green and black colorways look exquisite in their own way.