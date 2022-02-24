Best wireless earbuds for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Android Central 2022
Following a hefty amount of rumors and leaks, the Galaxy S22 has finally been unleashed into the wild. While the phone's insides are as action-packed as a Marvel blockbuster movie, it pointedly lacks a headphone jack. This means you're left to grab one of the best wireless earbuds for the Samsung Galaxy S22. If you want high-quality audio delivered right into your ears, here are the finest earbuds in the land.
- Best in the Galaxy: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
- More for less: Creative Outlier Air V3
- Audiophiles unite: Marshall Motif ANC Headphones
- Bass-heavy sound on budget: TOZO T6
- Outstanding ANC: Sony WF-1000XM4
- Workout-friendly: Jabra Elite 7 Active
Best in the Galaxy: Samsung Galaxy Buds ProStaff Pick
For Samsung devices, it doesn't get better than this. With beautifully responsive touch controls, an IPX7 waterproof rating, and fantastic sound, the Galaxy Buds Pro have been executed perfectly.
More for less: Creative Outlier Air V3
Creative makes some excellent sound systems, so you can have faith in the Outlier Air V3 buds. They don't break the bank but sure don't look cheap. You get a lot of premium features like an Ambient Sound mode, customizable controls, and a bold design.
Audiophiles unite: Marshall Motif ANC Headphones
Marshall built the Motif ANC wireless earbuds to push excellent audio out of those 6mm dynamic drivers. These cool, retro buds charge wirelessly, which is very handy considering the 20-hour battery life. With superb ANC on board, you can truly cut yourself off from everything else.
Bass-heavy sound on budget: TOZO T6
Looking for a punchy sound profile with bass that'll knock your socks off? Say no more. The unbelievably cheap TOZO T6 earbuds tout impressively heavy bass for the asking price. You don't need to compromise fancy specs like an IP rating or wireless charging, either.
Outstanding ANC: Sony WF-1000XM4
Sony's WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds are so good, they made headlines at launch. These flagship buds set the bar for noise cancellation that no other earbud has come close to defeating. Starting from the look and feel to the soundstage, these are truly luxurious in every sense.
Workout-friendly: Jabra Elite 7 Active
Health and fitness-focused individuals will gravitate towards these durable and ergonomic Bluetooth earbuds from Jabra. The Elite 7 Active don't wear out your ears and hang on for dear life through rigorous workouts.
Truly wireless earbuds galore
Before you snag any other accessory for your Galaxy S22, be sure to purchase a brilliant pair of wireless earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy S22 doesn't have an audio port, so you won't be able to listen to anything without some Bluetooth earbuds at hand. In this case, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are the best wireless earbuds for the Samsung Galaxy S22. You can charge the buds wirelessly, there's ANC and an IPX7 waterproof rating, and you get plenty of EQ presets.
All out of cash? Don't worry because the TOZO T6 earbuds don't cost all that much. If you've maxed out your budget after buying the swankiest cases and the most efficient chargers for your Galaxy S22, the TOZO T6 buds will suffice. These affordable Bluetooth headphones deliver a bass-heavy sound in a cheerfully cheap package.
Whether you're a sound nerd with high requirements for audio codec support or a person fixated on design and functionality, we've covered it all. These picks cater to tight budgets, audiophiles, and regular gym-goers who desire the best workout earbuds for their Samsung Galaxy S22.
