Best wireless earbuds for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Android Central 2022

Following a hefty amount of rumors and leaks, the Galaxy S22 has finally been unleashed into the wild. While the phone's insides are as action-packed as a Marvel blockbuster movie, it pointedly lacks a headphone jack. This means you're left to grab one of the best wireless earbuds for the Samsung Galaxy S22. If you want high-quality audio delivered right into your ears, here are the finest earbuds in the land.

Truly wireless earbuds galore

Before you snag any other accessory for your Galaxy S22, be sure to purchase a brilliant pair of wireless earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy S22 doesn't have an audio port, so you won't be able to listen to anything without some Bluetooth earbuds at hand. In this case, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are the best wireless earbuds for the Samsung Galaxy S22. You can charge the buds wirelessly, there's ANC and an IPX7 waterproof rating, and you get plenty of EQ presets.

All out of cash? Don't worry because the TOZO T6 earbuds don't cost all that much. If you've maxed out your budget after buying the swankiest cases and the most efficient chargers for your Galaxy S22, the TOZO T6 buds will suffice. These affordable Bluetooth headphones deliver a bass-heavy sound in a cheerfully cheap package.

Whether you're a sound nerd with high requirements for audio codec support or a person fixated on design and functionality, we've covered it all. These picks cater to tight budgets, audiophiles, and regular gym-goers who desire the best workout earbuds for their Samsung Galaxy S22.