Pela cases hands-on: A love letter to Mother Nature

Phone cases and accessories from Pela feature absolutely stunning designs inspired by nature. They are colorful yet serene, sporting elements like mountains, whales, and flowers that channel the earth and its beauty.

Following that narrative, it is only fitting that Pela's phone grips and accessories are designed to be friendly to the environment. These cases don't just look the part; they play it. Each one of Pela's products is fully biodegradable. After you're done using the accessory, you can bury it in the soil, and it will compost naturally.

Once you've managed to peel your eyes away from the allure of this concept, you are likely to notice the very expensive nature of Pela's phone covers. On top of that, the brand focuses on select flagship phones from Samsung, Apple, and Google, and that limits availability to a smaller set of users. Would you be willing to splurge so much on an environmentally-friendly accessory? After all, you could spend the same amount and grab some great wireless earbuds.

Even if you're willing to spend big bucks on Pela's cases, should you? After all, brands like Spigen, Otterbox, and UAG cost the same or lesser in some instances, but you get so many features and robust protection in exchange for the premium paid. I used these green cases for a week, and here's what I think.

Smooth textures and soothing colors

Pela is religiously devoted to reducing its carbon footprint and combating environmental issues that plague our world. Everything is good for the earth, including the packaging, which is minimal and paper-based.

I was seriously impressed by the lack of plastic in the parcel sent by Pela. Even with the lack of packaging materials, the brand message was clearly conveyed and felt warm. It's a lesson that many companies could learn from.

Here is a list of the exact Pela phone accessories that I trialed.

Pela Black Glow Samsung Galaxy S22 Case

Pela Forest Floor Google Pixel 6 Wallet Case

Pela Lavender Orca Google Pixel 6a Case

Pela Black Grip

Pela Terracotta Phone Case Card Holder

Each and every one of the phone covers and add-ons was made of the same material. Whether it's the Google Pixel 6 Wallet Case or the Samsung Galaxy S22 Case, you know that your pick will be consistent in its look, feel, and overall quality.

Pela's phone cases and grips have a smooth, almost sandstone-like texture which is mesmerizing. Amazingly, the material isn't slippery and adds a nice amount of grip. Pela's cases look fantastic and feel so different in an odd but good way. When I first picked up the Pixel 6 case, I couldn't stop myself from caressing the back every few minutes.

If you don't want to buy a new case, Pela offers accessories to freshen up your existing cover. Unlike phone covers, Pela's Grip and Phone Case Card Holder are add-ons that can be attached adhesively to virtually any device. This means that folks using the OnePlus 10 Pro or Motorola Edge can take advantage of some of the brand's cool offerings.

The Pela Grip is adjustable and works really well. This excellent phone grip is rigid when you want it and malleable when needed. As for the Pela Phone Case Card Holder, it easily converts your existing cover into one with a wallet without bulking up your device. These add-ons are two of Pela's cheapest accessories. What's more likable is that they encourage you to hang on to your older case and not create more plastic waste.

There were a few differences in the covers depending on the model they are meant for. The Pela Samsung Galaxy S22 case covers all the buttons, but for some inexplicable reason, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a cases don't cover the power button even though the volume rocker is tucked away. I don't know why this little opening was left uncovered since it lets in dust and feels strange.

Happily, everything else about these slim cases from Pela is admirable. They are all wireless charging compatible. Yes, that includes the Pela Wallet Case with some scraps inside its narrow card slot. I could even use my Pixel's back tap gestures without a hitch with the Wallet Case.

Should you buy Pela accessories?

Pela's lineup of phone cases and accessories is striking. You get an unusual mix of flecked colors and trendy patterns. If you demand more function from your Pela cover, you can always opt for the wallet option or attach an add-on to the rear.

Undeniably, Pela's Samsung and Google cases are overpriced. You don't get much in terms of robust protection from these simple phone covers. There aren't any fancy features such as a built-in kickstand or a screen protector, but you do get the comfort of knowing that your purchase contributed to some good in the world.

If you're not a clumsy person and you care deeply for our planet, Pela is the way to go. You can always slap on a snazzy kickstand like the Scooch Wingback and call it a day if you really want functionality. For the bees and the flowers, the trees and the oceans, Pela's exorbitant price tag is a worthwhile investment.

