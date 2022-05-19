Best Google Pixel 6a cases 2022

Planning on upgrading to the Google Pixel 6a the moment you get the opportunity? Sounds like you need a case to with the soon-to-be-yours Pixel 6a. We've rounded off the sturdiest, snazziest, and coolest looking cases of the lot right here. Sate your desires by grabbing one of the best Google Pixel 6a cases ahead of time. It sure pays to be prepared.

These Pixel 6a cases aim to please

Caseology Nano Pop Staff pick Caseology's two-toned Nano Pop series never fails to impress. As you'd expect, the Pixel 6a iteration is beautiful, durable, and features the same comfortable yet grippy build that we've come to love over the years. Ninja Turtle fans in particular will enjoy the Nano Pop in Avo Green. Check Amazon $27 at Caseology FINON Google Pixel 6a Cotton Case Stand out The FINON's Cotton Case for the Pixel 6a looks phenomenal thanks to the woven cotton fabric on its back. Not only does it look trendy, but the case also has dual layers to provide shock protection. View at Amazon Spigen Tough Armor Deceptive looks The Spigen Tough Armor for the for Pixel 6a is achingly pretty in Midnight Green. Don't let those good looks fool you though, this is one tough case built to endure. Spigen craftily included a sleek stand that pops out of the back without sticking out too much. View at Amazon Osophter Clear Case for Pixel 6a Boast it all Show some skin with the Osophter Clear Case for your Google Pixel 6a. We trust Osophter to deliver when it comes to soft transparent cases. Those reinforced corners ensure minimal damage from inadvertent falls and bumps. Plus, you get a free screen protector included for the price. Cost-effective and free goodies? Yes, please. View at Amazon UAG Scout Series One man army When it comes to rugged Google Pixel 6a cases, your absolute best bet is the UAG Scout Series. UAG's builds its Scout cases like tanks, with military-grade drop protection to boot. The all-black cover can easily withstand the elements and has a dark allure to it. View at Amazon Anccer Colorful Series Colors that pop Change up the Pixel 6a's look with the bright and splashy Anccer Colorful Series. Available in five monochrome shades, these thin silicone cases make a bold statement without bulking up your Google phone. View at Amazon Caseology Parallax Something sophisticated Can there ever be a classier case than the stunning Caseology Parallax? The mix of textures on the back and sides coupled with the cover's matte finish display great finesse. Raised corners for safety? Check. Intricate details? Check. Fantastic colorways? Check. This Pixel 6a case leaves nothing to be desired. View at Amazon Sitikai Stand Case Compatible with Google Pixel 6a Leather-bound option Enjoy the timeless leather look with a modern twist: a metal kicktstand built into the rear. The Sitikai Stand Case offers a snug fit for your Google Pixel 6a with a clever stand that folds up to a 100-degree angle. It's perfect for media consumption anywhere. View at Amazon Rosebono Gradient Google Pixel 6a Case Ombré outfit Clothe your precious Google Pixel 6a in trendy ombré attire with the Rosebono Gradient Case. There are several exciting shades of this semi-clear soft case that blend into your Pixel 6a's natural colors. You don't get much protection, but the subtle change of hues from the bottom to the top looks splendid. View at Amazon Kowauri Leather Wallet Case Unconventional wallet Who says wallet cases have to be large and chunky? Kowauri's Leather Wallet Case barely adds any weight to your Pixel 6a, while still bringing the perks of slim storage slots. A good ol' elastic band prevents your cards from falling out when you're out and about. View at Amazon Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case HD transparency Spigen's Ultra Hybrid Case is a lot more expensive than the Osophter clear case. However, those extra bucks pay for higher quality TPU, precise cutouts, and less obviously pronounced raised lips for inconspicuous robustness. View at Amazon Poetic Revolution Series Heavy-duty gear Prepare for the worst with this heavy-duty case from Poetic. The burly Revolution Series provides extreme levels of durability for your Pixel 6a, along with a stand for hands-free usage. Even if you fling your Pixel on the floor, the built-in screen protector will safeguard it nicely. View at Amazon

Get a case with personality and flair

Google gave us a tantalizingly good look at the upcoming Pixel 6a at Google I/O 2022. If you can't hold your horses, going shopping for some of the greatest Pixel 6a cases is a good idea. You have plenty of time to save for the Pixel, so why not get a case or two while you're waiting? After all, the Tensor-powered Pixel 6a is sure to be one of the best Android phones of the year when it launches.

While I'm a fan of all three Pixel 6a colorways, the importance of using a phone cover is undeniable. Our favorite case of them all is definitely the Caseology Nano Pop in the deep Midnight Green variant. It's slim enough for everyday use, robust enough to endure falls and shocks, and brings plenty of grip to the table.

For those of you keen on showing off your Google phone's unusual design, a clear case like the Osophter Clear Case or the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case are appropriate choices. Feeling bold? Liven things up with the ombré Rosebono Gradient Google Pixel 6a Case. It allows the Pixel's design to peek through while adding a splash of color at the same time.

For clumsy folks who've cracked a phone or two in the past, I'd suggest steering towards rugged numbers like the UAG Scout or the Poetic Revolution. Both options are excellent heavy-duty Pixel 6a covers, but the Poetic case has the edge on UAG thanks to its built-in screen protector and kickstand. Since the Pixel 6a doesn't share the Pixel 6 series' fingerprint sensor, you can use the Poetic Revolution's screen guard without reserve.