Best Pixel 6a screen protectors 2022

No matter how great you think your brand new Pixel 6a is, it is not infallible. Place your Google phone stark naked in your pocket along with your keys and you've got yourself a recipe for disaster.

That display's going to scratch faster than you can say "Pixel" if you don't snag the best screen protector for your Pixel 6a. Here are the ultimate guards that you can buy for your precious Google Pixel 6a's pretty little OLED display. We've got tempered glass, TPU films, and everything in between.

Arm your Pixel 6a with the toughest screen guards

Spigen AlignMaster GLAStR Screen Protector Staff Pick Spigen's AlignMaster GLAStR tempered glass protector is a perfect match for the small Pixel 6a. You get an installation frame to guide you, along with one piece of that sturdy, oleophobic glass screen guard. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Caseology Snap Fit Tempered Glass Of trustworthy repute Caseology is a name that we can rely on. Grab the Snap Fit Tempered Glass from this legendary case maker to protect the sanctity of your Pixel 6a's display. Just like Spigen, Caseology also provides an alignment tool. This one-pack protector repels dirt and grime thanks to its oleophobic coating. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Case Friendly Screen Protector Made in the U.S.A. This all-American brand can wrap your Pixel 6a up in one of the best quality TPU screen protectors out there. The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield 2-pack is designed to accommodate cases easily. This self-healing film does away with scrapes, fingerprints, and smudges, while also combatting glare. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector Bang for buck Supershieldz gives you more than the others, that too on the cheap. This 3-pack of Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for the Pixel 6a is super thin, rated 9H for its hardness, and it doesn't have dark borders if that bothers you. Bye-bye cracks and hello savings! View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Skinomi Matte TPU Anti-Bubble Film Cover that camera bar Skinomi's Matte TPU Film prevents that annoying glare that glossy films and glass protectors sometimes have. It also comes with a guard for your Pixel 6a's camera bump. Though there's only one of each in the box, you get a decent deal with the Skinomi Anti-Bubble Film. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Spectre Shield Screen Protector Wet install The Spectre Shield Screen Protector for the Google Pixel 6a is a durable TPU film that requires a wet installation. This gets rid of dirt and air that could get trapped under the protector. It may be a very basic security measure, but it is also filthy cheap. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) amFilm Tempered Glass with Camera Lens Protector 3 + 2 = max value When it comes to display protection, amFilm's 5-pack touts unbeatable value for your Pixel 6a. You get three tempered glass pieces and two more camera lens protectors for that horizontal island on the back. You'll have two or three to spare even after the first installation. What more could you want? View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RinoGear Screen Protector Self-healing properties The RinoGear Screen Protector is another one of those wet-install TPU films for the Pixel 6a. It can recover from small scrapes and scratches on its own thanks to its self-healing nature. You get a lot of gear with this one-pack to aid you in your quest, and you get a lifetime warranty as the ultimate quality assurance. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Supershieldz PET Screen Protector Super cheap Supershieldz dabbles in the bargain bin variety of PET Screen Protectors, in addition to upper-tier tempered glass guards for the Pixel 6a. This 6-pack features the more affordable sort, giving you six pieces of entry-level PET films. They won't self-heal, but you can always replace a bruised and battered protector since there are so many extras. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Mr Shield Tempered Glass Look ma, no notch! No cutout mars the surface of the Mr Shield Tempered Glass screen guard. The brand is generous enough to include three of these notch-less protectors for your Google Pixel 6a, constructed with a robust Japanese glass to prolong its lifespan. Mr Shield includes some accessories to make for a bubble-free installation. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Orzero Camera Lens Protector Cameras only Already got something to defend your Pixel 6a's display? This 3-pack from Orzero focuses on the next most vulnerable bit of your phone. Each Orzero Camera Lens Protector is made of tough tempered glass to secure the dual cameras housed within the Pixel 6a's horizontal bar. It fits the camera unit perfectly without interfering with the lenses. View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You better tighten your Pixel 6a's defenses

A brand new phone of such great caliber deserves to be treasured. Sure, the Pixel 6a's 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED display is nothing to write home about, but at least it has an improved optical fingerprint reader. Yes, that's me throwing shade at the Pixel 6 series rather unabashedly. Of course, there could be nothing worse than nicking or scratching that fresh screen. The answer: Get a baller Pixel 6a screen protector!

Nothing can prevent cracks, smashes, and shatters better than a tempered glass screen protector. Go for the Spigen AlignMaster GLAStR Screen Protector or Caseology Snap Fit Tempered Glass for high-end protection in that category. Both brands make some of the best Pixel 6a cases that money can buy.

Of course, name brand protection will cost you a pretty penny and that too for a one-pack. The good thing is, both Spigen and Caseology include assistive accessories like microfiber cloth and alignment frames to assist you with the installation process, so it makes up for the hefty price tag.

Still not in your budget? Supershieldz has got you covered. Not only is the price lower, but you also get more pieces included with the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector 3-pack. That's how you can get your money's worth.

I'll admit, I was never a fan of TPU films until I bought my Google Pixel 6. It's glitchy fingerprint reader backed me into a corner, forcing me to chuck my tempered glass screen guard in the bin and I had to opt for a plastic film instead. A TPU screen protector was the only workable fix for that awful fingerprint sensor, but it also led me to a happy discover: Plastic films don't always suck!

Nice ones feel great, have self-healing properties, work better with in-display fingerprint scanners, and can be thinner than tempered glass screen protectors sometimes. They're cheaper too, so if you mess up the installation, they don't crack and you're left with extras at hand. For a stellar Pixel 6a film protector, get a TPU option and not a cheaper PET film, as those have better clarity and are generally thinner.

The best TPU screen guard for your Pixel is the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield, or the Skinomi Matte Film if you don't want something glossy. Both are constructed with excellent materials that are durable, anti-glare, can repel smudges, stay bubble-free, and capable of self-repair. Amazingly, both brands offer you a lifetime warranty. If these TPU screen protectors fail to serve you as promised, the manufacturers will replace them for you.