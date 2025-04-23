Over the past few years, I've become increasingly concerned about eye health and how much time I spend on my digital devices. My colleague, Namerah, recently published an editorial about how minimalist phones are the dumbphones of the modern era, and it made me realize that E Ink phones seemed like the perfect solution for me.

So I did what any tech journalist would do: I reached out to the companies responsible for the trend so I could try one myself. I ended up with two in the same week, and while both devices share an E Ink screen and a chunkier design in common, the philosophies behind each device couldn't be more different.

And while the Mudita Kompakt and the Minimal Phone clearly have different ideas of what defines a "minimalist phone," the goal is largely the same: to cure you of your digital addiction. As Namerah Saud Fatmi said in her article, "None of these minimalist devices have colored displays, making them non-intrusive and less distracting."

But even if a minimalist phone is right for you, it's not a change you're going to be able to do cold turkey in one day. It's been (unsurprisingly) difficult to switch to a less capable phone, but that pain may ultimately cultivate something better in my life over time.

It's kind of like a career change

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

I'm not reviewing these phones just yet — that'll happen when I've had more than two days with each — but I do want to talk about my first two days with each device. Most modern phones are designed to be "glass and metal sandwiches," as we so often refer to them at Android Central. Both the Mudita Kompakt and the Minimal Phone have a very different vision of what phone hardware should look like, but they both seem to agree on two things: metal and glass don't make for a good pocket device.

Both phones sport a distinctly plastic body and a non-glass display cover, so there's little likelihood that either phone will break or shatter if you happen to drop them. I'm not sure I'm ready to call either design the next Nokia 3310, but each harkens back to a time when tiny bezels and Gorilla Glass weren't common phone traits.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Minimal Phone looks and feels like a less premium BlackBerry KEYone, and that's very much by design. Not only does it help keep the price down, but it also keeps you from wanting to behold its elegance and beauty throughout the day as you swipe through TikToks. The physical keyboard has a nice click to the keys but it's nowhere near as ergonomic or, again, elegant as BlackBerry's highly engineered designs.

And, if you do happen to pick up a Minimal Phone this year, avoid getting the black color. This thing is a fingerprint magnet and a half, and it's weirdly difficult to wipe them off.

Minimal is using a fairly standard version of Android 14 with the January 2025 security patch. This means all your favorite apps can be installed on the phone, but don't expect to be able to use everything the way you're used to. The screen simply doesn't allow for that, and it's funny how difficult it is to look at even a photo when it's in papery black and white.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Between the two, I far prefer the Mudita Kompakt's design. It's got a very 2000s MP3 player aesthetic with its thick plastic frame and lovely rounded corners all around. This thing feels great to hold, and it's diminutive size ensures that it fits in everyone's hands without feeling tiny. I was also impressed with the touch response on the phone, as some ePaper displays (like older Kindles) feel incredibly sluggish.

Mudita's OS is built on Android, but it's been stripped of all Google services, meaning you won't be checking your Google Calendar or tapping into Google Play Games. You can pretty easily sideload the Aurora app store and install many popular Android apps, but any that require Google services simply won't work.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Both devices feature an older type of E Ink display that's more commonly found on a Kindle rather than the best E Ink tablets. The Mudita Kompakt's screen is actually a bit better than the Minimal Phone's display so far in my usage, meaning you'll see less flashing/refreshing on Mudita's phone.

But don't go into this expecting to play games or even watch some videos on it, as you can with e-readers like the Boox Palma, which feature E Ink Carta displays. Those devices are probably easier as transition devices because the refresh rate is much closer to that of an LCD or OLED panel, while these two minimalist phones are strictly designed for more static imagery.

Here's a quick video I put together showing how each looks while scrolling, so you can get a good idea.

Minimal Phone vs Mudita Kompakt: which scrolls smoothest? #smartphone #eink #ereader - YouTube Watch On

All of these things add up to a very different experience from your average Android smartphone, and, quite frankly, it's been really hard making the transition. In some ways, I'll never be able to fully disconnect because of my job. I rely on Google services each and every day, and it's simply impossible for me to unplug from them and continue doing what I do.

But I can see the sparks of change happening slowly as I get more and more adjusted to this new lifestyle. Scrolling through social media is basically impossible on these, and it means that the only time I'll be X'ing or Instagramming is when I'm at my desk doing actual work instead of wasting time on the couch.

If you pick one up, give yourself some grace. It's a huge change, and it's going to take time.

And while I'd already dropped my T-Mobile SIM card into the Minimal Phone two days ago to get the full experience, I've still got my trusty OnePlus 13 in my other pocket to ensure that I can get a great picture or video when the moment happens. Both phones have cameras on the back and can perform basic photography/videography, but I'm a photo snob and can't give up the modern smartphone camera.

I'd never encourage an addict to keep their temptation in their back pocket at all times, but, for now, this is the best way that I can think of to transition to a more minimalist lifestyle over time. Going cold turkey can sometimes be best, but I'm happy taking it slow and seeing where this gets me over time. If you pick one up, give yourself some grace. It's a huge change, and it's going to take time.