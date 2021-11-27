Our phones are already our digital lifelines, so you might as well slip your cards in and just carry one thing rather than two. Foluu's folio won't break your budget and also doubles as a kickstand. Magnetic clasps keep everything in place, and there are three card slots in addition to the cash flap, ensuring you can keep everything together neatly.

Most colorways of Pixel 6 cases are either designed with one phone color in mind or none at all, but Kate Spade managed to make a light floral that works for both. The soft cream yellow petals complement the Sorta Seaform, while the stigma and stamen in the middle work well with the Kinda Coral. Made by Incipio, this case is as durable as it is stylish.

One of Spigen's oldest case styles, the Rugged Armor remains popular year after year for one reason: consistency! While details around the camera change — especially for the Pixel 6's camera bar — the smooth back and just enough grip on the sides keep it in your hand and off the concrete.

This clear case isn't as reinforced as the Spigen, but it is slimmer and more affordable. This means that you get the added grip and scratch protection while showing off that cool colorway. However, you shouldn't expect it to survive any significant drop unscathed, as thinner cases mean there's less mass to absorb and redirect the energy of a fall.

Foluu may not be a name you're familiar with, but the cases it makes punch above their budget. A nice high bumper protects that thick camera bump, and the cool color options help the Pixel 6 stay understated. That way, your new flagship doesn't catch too many wandering eyes until you start snapping pictures with it.

Heavy-duty cases usually only come in two flavors: boring and macho. i-Blason bucks that trend with the Cosmo Series. This two-piece case includes a built-in screen protector in the front frame, and the back is covered with a beautiful pink/white or blue/green marble tiling with gold accents. The bump around the camera is there, but the pattern helps it blend in better.

Are you going to miss the Sorta Sage Pixel 5? No worries, Caseology brings that color along to the Pixel 6 in its slim, grip-friendly Vault case. The texture across the back is wonderfully plush, almost pleather, and the case adds a raised ridge or protection around that bold new camera bar to keep it safe and stable when it's flat on a table.

Card slot cases and even folio cases usually only have room for two (maybe three) cards, but VRS's heavy-duty case has room for four cards. The steel accents around the slide mechanism add a nice contrast and help with the case's drop protection, ensuring that even if your case takes a bad fall, your cards won't get trapped inside.

This clear case is the ultimate antithesis of Google's first-party transparent case: it's rugged, re-inforced in the corners, and heavily protects both the screen and camera module. The corners are lined with impact-absorbing gel, and the red matches well with the Kinda Coral colorway. The Sorta Pink also amplifies the Coral's feminine hues, but Cloudy Clear is the clear favorite.

While Spigen is better known for the Rugged Armor and Tough Armor cases, its best option is the Liquid Air Armor. The texture has more grip than the Rugged and Thin Fit, but it's still slim, works with stick-on grips or card slots, and it's snug but easy to get on and off if you want to hide some cash or an ID inside.

If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times: life's too short for boring cases. kwmobile lets you pick from over a dozen colors to get exactly the hue to match your wardrobe, your purse, or your favorite team. If only they sold matching smartwatch bands to go with them, they'd be perfect.

The Revolution is already a heavy-duty case with heavy-duty thickness, but Poetic makes excellent use of it by adding a kickstand that works both vertically and horizontally. The front frame of the case includes a built-in screen protector that should work with Google's in-screen fingerprint sensor, and should you scratch that screen protector somehow, there's a spare front frame in the box.

Ringke offers its clear (and clearly durable) Pixel 6 case in two variants. The completely Transparent version reflects more light and lets the full detailing on your Pixel 6 shine through. While it's not available quite yet, there's also a Matte variant that will give you the same frosty look like the official Google case without being as expensive (or as slippery).

We might not be getting a fabric case for the Pixel 6 this year, but at least Bellroy is back with another round of beautiful leather cases in some breathtaking colors. While the classic Terracotta is well-tinted, the Sea Mint is wonderfully matched to the Sorta Seafoam, and then there's a stunning Cobalt reminiscent of the Pixel 1.

While not many cases yet highlight that pop of red at the top of the Kinda Coral Pixel 6, Caseology leaped right in. So whether you're tracking rebel scum across the galaxy or lording over your domain, the Parallax will help you keep an iron grip upon your Pixel 6, thanks to the new diamond grip pads along the bumper.

The regular Pixel 6 was the only one to get actual color options and not just metallic shades, and we deserve to flaunt those fun colors and bold accents around that eye-catching camera bar stretching across the back. This is one of the best Android phones with half a decade of updates ahead of it, and if you want your new phone to last that long, you need to grab one of the best Pixel 6 cases you can.

The Pixel 6's camera bar may look a little bit Cylon — especially with that bright red accent on the Kinda Coral — but that camera bar also makes it easier to help tell durable from thin cases and help separate the good from the bad.

For instance, the Caseology Parallax has a thicker bumper around the camera module and a thicker raised lip around the cameras themselves. It completely covers the sides and the sharp top/bottom edges so that the camera module won't catch on an edge and break during a fall. By contrast, Google's official, transparent Google Pixel 6 Case also has a lip on the top and bottom edges, but Google preserves the sharp look and leaves the sides of the camera bar exposed.

Google's case is more true to the Pixel 6's style, but Caseology's offers more protection. Other cases split the difference with a raised lip around the entire edge, but no sloped curves, as we see on the thin and well-textured Spigen Liquid Air Armor. And, of course, heavy-duty cases are thicker on the back, so the camera bump doesn't seem any thicker than other phones. It's all a matter of which style and level of protection suits you.

Some case makers are still finalizing their Pixel 6 cases, so we'll be on the lookout for more as they become available, but we've already got a fine array thanks to the early arrivals of many name-brand cases. Between that blue-green Cosmo Series, myriad-colored Soft Slim, and the tall, dark, and handsome Parallax, there's plenty of ways to jazz up your colorful new Pixel 6.

Oh, and if you're wondering where Google's first-party case is, well, the texture experience doesn't quite match up with its high price tag, so it's not making the list this year. You can get better clear cases — matte or transparent — for half the price, so the only compelling reason left to buy it would be if you want that soft glowing pink. If you're after that, I recommend checking out a brand called Ghostek; pink is one of their steadfast colors.