These matte screen protectors will help you read your screen in harsher lighting conditions because they won't have as much glare as glossier screen protectors, and Skinomi's screen protectors have been top-quality for years and years, so you don't have to worry.

If you want a product that offers straightforward protection that's both flexible and durable, this two-pack from IQ Shield may be what you're looking for. You get a screen protector as well as a camera lens protector. The company's revolutionary process ensures touch response accuracy, clear transparency, and non-yellowing. It also comes with a squeegee and a lint-free cloth.

Some Google Pixel 6 screen protectors focus on one feature, but this five-pack from OMOTON offers a wide range of promising features. First, the 9H hardness tempered glass material provides maximum strength for excellent protection against scratches and scuffs. Next, the slim material helps maintain the original touch response sensitivity.

Like Zagg's InvisibleShield, the OtterBox film is another Made for Google product. Since it's a reinforced film rather than glass, there won't be the same compatibility issues with the fingerprint sensor.

This two-pack has adequately worked with the fingerprint sensor so far. At 0.33mm thick, there's less material your print has to scan through. Your purchase also comes with two wipes, two cleaning cloths, two dust removers, an installation guide, and an easy-to-use installation tool.

This multi-pack can cover a whole family's Pixel 6 phones, or you can swap out if a case messes yours up. Supershieldz's tempered glass protectors don't have the best rate with the fingerprint scanner so far, but the film protectors are good to go.

This two-pack of screen protectors arrives in a much more compact roll, meaning it's easy to pack a spare away and keep it handy. These TPU screen protectors are also a matte finish rather than glossy, making reading your screen in sunny conditions easier.

This multi-pack of tempered glass protectors may not be Made for Google certified, but it's one of the few so far that does indeed seem to work properly with Google's optical fingerprint sensor. You get three screen protectors and three camera protectors — a great idea considering the size of this camera bump.

Zagg's tempered glass screen protector is a slim handful that is certified Made for Google for the Pixel 6. This means you won't have to worry about any wonk with the fingerprint sensor, and you get a top-quality tempered glass protector to help your screen avoid shatters.

While most eyes are drawn to that distinctive back and camera bump on the Google Pixel 6 , the screen upfront is nothing to sneeze at either. This 6.4-inch 90Hz screen already has the protection of Gorilla Glass Victus, but to be perfectly honest, that's not enough. After all, glass can still scratch, and if your phone falls face first, the only real way to avoid a shattered green is a high-quality tempered glass screen protector. While tempered glass screen protectors still have some caveats right now, these are the very best Pixel 6 screen protectors you can buy right now.

Before we review the best Google Pixel 6 screen protectors, let's talk about the fingerprint sensor. The Pixel 6 may still be new to the market, and we've had issues with the fingerprint sensor not working with a great number of tempered glass screen protectors. While optical in-screen fingerprint scanners theoretically shouldn't have any issues with any screen protectors, thicker tempered glass screen protectors have run into some issues. Thinner glass screen protectors and all film protectors have been working well, but Google directs users to buy a screen protector from a "Made for Google" certified company, which at this point would be Zagg, OtterBox, PanzerGlass, and ImpactShield (RhinoShield).

The Zagg InvisibleShield is a name-brand, high-quality tempered glass screen protector that Google says works with the Pixel 6, which means it's the best option you can buy right now that's not a film protector. If you can't quite justify its higher price to protect some of the best Android phones, the TOCOL has worked perfectly for many early users — and it comes with spares and covers for the camera bar, too. OtterBox's Clearly Protected Film is a nice in-between option if you don't want to deal with the possibility of fingerprint wonk but want something stronger than a super-thin film protector.