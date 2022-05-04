These Star Wars cases from CASETiFY will give your phone a galactic makeover

It's May 4th, which means you'll find plenty of Star Wars-themed merchandise and promotions everywhere you go. It is officially Star Wars Day, after all. And while I've seen and used plenty of Star Wars-related stuff, few are as high-quality as the limited edition Star Wars cases from CASETiFY.

For the special day, CASETiFY sent me cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22+, Google Pixel 6 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Of the three, it's hard to choose a single favorite, but both the Millennium Falcon and the Tatooine Binary Sunset cases are in the running for a tie for me. As my wife put it when I slapped the Binary Sunset one on her Z Flip 3, it's the "perfect Summer vibes case."

Whether you're planning on picking up one of the many great Star Wars games on sale for the Quest 2 or just want to accessorize your Fire TV remotes, Star Wars fever is in full pitch today.

CASETiFY makes most of the styles here (and several others) for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. These are limited edition, though, so when they're gone, they're gone.

I'll start with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 case since that's the most different of the three cases CASETiFY sent me. As is the case with all Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases, the Binary Sunset CASETiFY case comes in two parts, one that covers each half of the best foldable phone around.

Unlike the other two cases, this one is a clear, shiny TPU that features a nifty gel layer inside the edges to absorb the impact of a drop. The power button is also cut out of this case since that's also the fingerprint scanner on this phone. Otherwise, like the other CASETiFY Star Wars cases, the volume buttons are fully covered by lovely clickable buttons that don't feel mushy at all — a problem that I've seen too often with other cases.

Also unlike the other two cases in my possession, the Z Flip 3's case has much rounder sides, while the Pixel 6 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra case sides are much flatter. It adds a tad bit of bulk to the otherwise very thin phone — that's when it's unfolded, of course — but that tiny bit of added bulk makes me feel good about the prospects of accidentally dropping the phone with the case on.

In fact, not a minute after putting the case on the phone, it got accidentally dropped straight to the floor and looked no worse for wear.

Part of the excellent protection is the lip around the display, which keeps it protected without protruding so much that it gets in the way of gesture controls. That's another issue I've seen crop up on other cases and it's maddening to deal with after spending money on one.



Next up is the Millennium Falcon case for the Samsung Galaxy S22+. This looks more like a "normal" case at first glance, but a slight tilt into the light reveals a gorgeous dual-layer case that quite literally highlights the gorgeous intricacies of the Millennium Falcon schematics on the back. The underlayer is a nice, shiny silver material for all but the Star Wars logo portion which is a matte gold color.

I particularly loved the little details and the specs etched into the back. The Millennium Falcon is all about speed and CASETiFY recognized that by etching the exact speed of the craft into the metrics on the case. This back portion is a textured plastic that's different from the material used for the sides.

Those powdery, rubbery, mostly-flat sides feel wonderful to hold and give the case a super sturdy feel in the hand. CASETiFY stuck with a more rectangular camera cutout on the back, which is nice if you still enjoy seeing your phone's color shine through the bit of the case that isn't covering it.

As with the Z Flip 3's case, the buttons here are super clicky and feel wonderful to use. They're made of the same powdery rubber finish as the rest of the case. This one has a more prominent sharper lip around the display than what's on the Flip 3's case, but it's angled inward so that gestures aren't difficult to perform on the phone. It's even made of 50% recycled materials, so you can feel good about its more environmentally-friendly origins.

Last up is the Return of the Jedi case for the Google Pixel 6 Pro. I saved my favorite Star Wars movie for last, and the case is pretty darn slick, too. No, not slick in the "slippery" definition of the word — quite far from it thanks to the very rubbery finish of the sides of the case — more like "man, this looks SICK" kind of slick.

The sides are more curved thanks to the Pixel 6 Pro's curvy nature, and the lip around the display only most prominently protrudes from the top and bottom of the case to keep the display from hitting a flat surface were it to fall face first. The less defined lips around the curved edges of the display don't get in the way of gestures at all and are the shortest lip of any of the three CASETiFY case styles I have with me.

That Return of the Jedi logo on the back isn't just some slapped-on decal that'll peel off in a month. No, this one is beautiful, raised embossed logo that has real dimension to it. It's got a lovely rubbery texture that feels right at home with the sides of the case and offers a more grippy alternative to the flat plastic underneath the logo.

I also really appreciate the raised lip that runs all the way around the camera bar, keeping it from also landing on a flat surface if it were ever to be dropped. That lip is a hard plastic instead of a rubber, with the CASETiFY logo added on two of the corners. This case is made of 65% recycled material, making it the most eco-friendly case of the bunch here today.

A case that can withstand the Force

CASETiFY's limited edition Star Wars cases are the real deal. These aren't some cheap knock-off Star Wars cases with a simple sticker or decal attached to an existing case. Rather, all three of the types that I have in my possession are certainly worthy of your attention, especially if you are a Star Wars fan and must be adorned with all thing Force-related.

The biggest downside is the price which, at $65, is pretty pricey for a phone case. Based on the construction, I'm willing to say that these will likely outlast many cheaper cases and, even if that's not much of a concern, the official merch factor certainly comes in to play for that price. Still, if you absolutely must have an amazing Star Wars case on your phone, these are the best you'll find anywhere.