This epic Oculus Quest 2 Star Wars sale makes Vader Immortal finally worth it

What you need to know

The annual May the Fourth celebration of all things Star Wars makes its way to VR this year with a big 50% off sale on Quest 2 Star Wars games.

The sale lasts from April 29 until 11:59 pm PT on May 5, 2022.

The sale includes all three Vader Immortal games, Tales from Galaxy's Edge and its DLC, plus Star Wars Pinball VR.

As we approach May 4th — that's pronounced "May the fourth (be with you)" in Star Wars language — a never-ending barrage of Force-related content will make its way to your eyeballs. What better way to celebrate then to play some of our favorite Star Wars VR games on your Quest 2, then?

From now, Apil 29, until 11:59 pm PT on May 5, 2022, Star Wars fans can enjoy a massive 50% off sale on all three Star Wars series available on the Oculus Quest 2. These are some of the best Quest 2 games available and, if you haven't yet had the chance to try them out, this is absolutely the perfect time to do so. Buying the entire three-game Vader Immortal pack right now costs just $5 more than a single Vader Immortal game normally does, making it an easy buy.

If you're looking for a bit more story and some unique characters, Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy's Edge and the Last Call DLC are bundled up for the low price of $18 right now. That makes the bundle $7 less than the original game usually costs, giving you literal hours of entertainment for less than $20.

Or maybe pinball is more up your alley? Star Wars Pinball VR is an easy $12.50 and includes eight pinball tables to experience, not to mention the fully customizable fan cave that houses all the unlockables you'll earn in the game. In total, you'll find tables for The Mandalorian, Episode IV: A New Hope, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars Rebels, Masters of the Force, and Classic Collectibles.

Vader Immortal pack Set between Star Wars Episodes 3 and 4, you're a force-sensitive smuggler forced to work for Darth Vader and who slowly comes to know the ways of the Force. Enjoy the story, then spend hours fighting enemies in the Lightsaber Dojo. Buy from: Oculus

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge bundle A collection of stories from the known Galaxy's Edge awaits you, coupled with blaster fights, lightsaber duels, and plenty of porgs. Buy from: Oculus