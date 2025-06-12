This haptic vest could change VR gaming forever — and it's currently $200 OFF at Best Buy

It's not Prime Day, but if you were hoping to get into VR gaming this year, there are quite a few Meta Quest deals and discounted accessories that could get you set up for cheap right now. For example, in the wake of the retailer's recent Quest 3S sale, you can buy the Woojer Haptic Vest 3 from Best Buy and score a whopping $200 off your purchase.

Woojer Haptic Vest 3: $499.99 $299.99 at Best Buy Whether you're enjoying your favorite game, film, or music, the Woojer Haptic Vest 3 takes your content to the next level by transforming the sound into a super-immersive, full-body haptic experience. The vest typically retails at a steep $499.99, but you can grab one from Best Buy today and get an epic $200 slashed off your purchase.

Typically retailing for around 500 bucks, the Woojer Haptic Vest 3 connects to your VR headset via Bluetooth (or 3.5mm cable) and transforms all of the sonic textures from your favorite content into a full-body experience.

Think of it like a vibrating gaming controller for your torso. Every time you fire a gun or get attacked by an enemy in a game, you feel the action throughout your entire midsection. The vest also operates with a kind of full-body surround sound; if an explosion occurs behind you, for instance, you'll feel the vibration on your back.

If VR headsets exist to deliver your favorite content in the most immersive way possible, a haptic vest can take that feeling of immersion to a whole new level. It's a pretty awesome experience, and once you try it out, the Woojer Haptic Vest 3 quickly becomes one of the most essential Meta Quest 3 accessories. That being said, the vest isn't just for VR. You can hook it up to your TV for a super-cinematic movie night, or connect it to some speakers the next time you want to enjoy your favorite album.

Need a new VR headset too?