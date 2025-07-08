Amazon Prime Day is a great time to explore new tech that's normally outside of your budget or comfort zone. So if you've never tried out AR glasses but want a comfortable, wearable monitor for Switch 2 gaming or Netflix binging in bed, you should try out our "Best XR glasses" pick, the Xreal One AR glasses, for $426 (26% off) with our limited-time promo code "XREALONE" added.

We love the Xreal One glasses because their 3DoF support lets you anchor the screen in a specific place in your view, so you can look away at something without the screen blocking your vision. Its 50-degree field of view also allows for an Ultrawide mode that hugs your vision in a theater-like experience.

The Xreal One glasses have a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 3ms latency to avoid nauseating lag, 600 nits of perceived brightness, and software IPD adjustment to make the display match the physical width of your eyes. Altogether, it's a high-end experience that's now a little more affordable.

Save $152.45 Xreal One: was $579 now $426.55 at Amazon Use the code "XREALONE" in your Amazon cart to save an extra 5% off these excellent AR glasses, bringing the price down to $426.55. The price has never fallen below $499 before now, making this a rare opportunity to save money on this portable display.

✅Recommended if: You want a TV-like experience connected to your console, computer, or phone, especially a handheld device like a Nintendo Switch 2 or Steam Deck.

❌Skip this deal if: You want to spend more on higher-end glasses with a wider field of view, higher resolution, 6DoF, or other upgrades.

If this price is still a bit much, you can downgrade to the Xreal Air 2 Pro for $299 ($100 off). These glasses dip to a dimmer 46-degree FoV display without 3DoF, so the content always hovers directly in your vision. But the MicroOLED material, 1080p resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate all match the pricier model, and they weigh 9g less for a more comfortable viewing experience.

Save 25% Xreal Air 2 Pro: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Save $100 on these respectable entry-level AR glasses that'll pair with any gaming console or streaming device, projecting a MicroOLED screen that looks like a massive TV in your vision. Simply plug them in and start playing your favorite games or shows anywhere.

Many Android Central staff members have jumped excitedly onto the AR glasses train. My colleague Andrew Myrick uses Xreal Air 2 glasses on planes to play Steam Deck or on work trips to extend his Chromebook and tablet displays. I myself have started using AR glasses more often, though I need an adapter to make them work with my Nintendo Switch 2.

The point is, we wouldn't recommend the Xreal One AR glasses if we weren't fans of them ourselves!

There are fancier models out there, like the Xreal One Pro, but those start at $599, making the standard Xreal One a better fit until you decide if AR glasses are for you!