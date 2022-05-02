May the fourth 2022: This Amazon deal could save you 30% on Star Wars-themed accessories

May 4th is fast approaching, and with it, loads of Star Wars sales and discounts on all things from a galaxy far, far away. To mark the occasion, Amazon is dropping up to 30% off the retail price of two Star Wars-themed Fire TV remote covers on May 4th, bringing the price down to just $12.99 apiece.

The remote covers feature colorful designs inspired by the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, and there are options for both second generation and third generation Alexa Voice Remotes. You can choose between "Bounty Blue" or "Grogu Green", two vibrant colors that make it easy to spot your remote from anywhere in the room, and each silicone case gives you full access to all of your remote's buttons and ports.

The deal is part of a joint effort between Disney Plus and Amazon to celebrate May the 4th (as in "May the fourth be with you"), a partnership that also lets users give their Alexa devices unique, Star Wars-themed voice commands. Go ahead, ask Alexa to teach you some Jedi mind tricks or talk like Baby Yoda (you can thank us later). Your Fire TV's home screen will also feature a dedicated row of Star Wars content, making your May 4th viewing party easier than ever before.

May the fourth Amazon deal of the day

The Mandalorian Remote Cover for Alexa Voice Remote (2nd gen): $18.99 $12.99 on May 4th only Available in both "Bounty Blue" and "Grogu Green", these remote covers for the 2nd-gen Alexa Voice Remote are vibrantly colored and feature a soft silicone construction for a secure grip. The Mandalorian-themed design features a depiction of the eponymous bounty hunter himself alongside Baby Yoda. Pick up one of these remote cases on May 4th and instantly save 30%.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Star Wars Bundle (3rd gen): $58.98 $37.98 on May 4th only This Star Wars-themed Amazon bundle comes with the Mandalorian remote cover for the Alexa Voice Remote alongside a Fire TV Stick. The 3rd generation streaming device is reportedly 50% more powerful than its predecessor and comes with access to over 500,000 TV series and shows.

This deal on Fire TV remote covers isn't the only way to save money on May the fourth. You could also save 50% on Star Wars-themed Oculus Quest 2 games if you own the VR headset and buy before May 5th.