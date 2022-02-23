Best Samsung Galaxy S22 screen protectors Android Central 2022

Everything about the Samsung Galaxy S22 is lovable, but that stupendous Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is what'll render you speechless. You'd better defend that beautiful panel with all your might. For that, you'll need one or two of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 screen protectors. Here are our top selections to protect and serve your Galaxy S22's screen.

Save your precious screen

Accidents happen to the best of us and they usually occur without any warning. Once your precious Samsung Galaxy S22 arrives, the first thing you'll want to do is apply a screen protector on top. There are already plenty of wonderful options available, but the best screen protector for your Galaxy S22 is the Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector. It is easy to install and latches itself securely onto the display thanks to UV curing.

Not everyone is a fan of glossy screen guards. If you're someone who prefers a matte finish, the affordable ArmorSuit MilitaryShield is a fantastic choice to go for. Made in the U.S., this anti-glare protective film goes easy on your eyes. It is also durable, offering scratch resistance and full coverage for the Galaxy S22's rounded corners.

Done picking a screen protector for your brand new Galaxy S22? Let's move on to your next order of business, which is getting the right phone cover to safeguard all the other exposed parts of your phone. The best Samsung Galaxy S22 cases are tough, functional, and add some panache to the already attractive S22. Regardless of whatever color option for the S22 you got, please use it with a case to prevent unwanted nicks and scratches.