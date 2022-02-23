Best Samsung Galaxy S22 screen protectors Android Central 2022
Everything about the Samsung Galaxy S22 is lovable, but that stupendous Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is what'll render you speechless. You'd better defend that beautiful panel with all your might. For that, you'll need one or two of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 screen protectors. Here are our top selections to protect and serve your Galaxy S22's screen.
Name brand protection: Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S22Staff Pick
UV-cured tempered glass screen protectors have become popular in the last few years, but Whitestone still has the best kit for easy installation. This two-pack will keep you covered even if the first protector gives its life to protect your Galaxy S22.
Case friendly and kills germs: ZAGG InvisibleShield Flexible Hybrid Protection with D3O
ZAGG's InvisibleShield Flexible Hybrid Protection uses the same tech that Samsung does for its biometric scanner. This screen protector is compatible with all manner of Galaxy S22 cases and it's anti-microbial by design.
Two for one: Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2 Pack)
If you can't afford to splurge on a screen guard for your Galaxy S22, the Supershieldz Tempered Glass is a fine choice. Supershieldz is a reliable name in the industry and you get two pieces in the box, providing value.
Cut down eye strain: Magglass Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector
All phone screens, including your pretty little S22, emit harmful blue light. Avoid the harmful effects of it such as eye fatigue and dryness by grabbing the Magglass Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector.
Bye bye bubbles: amFilm OneTouch Tempered Glass (2 Pack)
No one wants a bumpy screen protector with dirt and air trapped underneath. amFilm's OneTouch Tempered Glass for the Samsung Galaxy S22 glides on nice and smooth, free of bubbles. It also eliminates fingerprint marks on the top, making this pack of two a bargain.
Easy install: Caseology Snap Fit Clear Tempered Glass (2 Pack)
Caseology is better known for its wonderful phone covers, but the brand also caters to your screen protection needs. The Snap Fit Clear Tempered Glass features fully transparent edges and it comes with an easy installation kit for your Galaxy S22, making the hassle of putting the thing on yourself much easier.
Suit up, military style: ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Anti-Glare Screen Protector (2 Pack)
Do away with reflections glinting off your Galaxy S22 by getting this matte film. The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector reduces eye strain by incorporating a glare-free finish. Your eyes will thank you for it.
Strong as an Otterbox: Otterbox Alpha Flex Antimicrobial Screen Protector
Otterbox is another big name in the case-making industry. If you're familiar with the name, you already know that the Otterbox Alpha Flex will lay down its life keeping your Galaxy S22's display intact. Plus, this screen guard is antimicrobial in nature, so it's a very hygienic option.
Mind your business: TOCOL Samsung Galaxy S22 Privacy Screen Protector (2 Pack)
Many folks prefer to keep their business private, and the TOCOL Privacy Screen Protector 2-pack helps with that. This piece of tempered glass adds a tint to your Samsung Galaxy S22's screen. If any nosy person peers at your S22, all they'll see is murky blackness. TOCOL throws in two camera lens protectors as a bonus.
Save your precious screen
Accidents happen to the best of us and they usually occur without any warning. Once your precious Samsung Galaxy S22 arrives, the first thing you'll want to do is apply a screen protector on top. There are already plenty of wonderful options available, but the best screen protector for your Galaxy S22 is the Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector. It is easy to install and latches itself securely onto the display thanks to UV curing.
Not everyone is a fan of glossy screen guards. If you're someone who prefers a matte finish, the affordable ArmorSuit MilitaryShield is a fantastic choice to go for. Made in the U.S., this anti-glare protective film goes easy on your eyes. It is also durable, offering scratch resistance and full coverage for the Galaxy S22's rounded corners.
Done picking a screen protector for your brand new Galaxy S22? Let's move on to your next order of business, which is getting the right phone cover to safeguard all the other exposed parts of your phone. The best Samsung Galaxy S22 cases are tough, functional, and add some panache to the already attractive S22. Regardless of whatever color option for the S22 you got, please use it with a case to prevent unwanted nicks and scratches.
