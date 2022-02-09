Which color Samsung Galaxy S22 should you buy?
By Ara Wagoner last updated
The Samsung Galaxy S22 has an eye-catching design, especially the Galaxy S22 Ultra with the garaged S Pen. But how much (or how little) of that design you show off depends on which color Samsung Galaxy S22 you buy. This year's green may be the best shade Samsung has given us since 2015's S6 Edge, and we have two drastically different shades of pink between the S22/S22+ and the S22 Ultra. You can only rock one phone color, though, and now's the time to pick which color you're gonna rock.
Green Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra
Last year's "olive" colorway was replaced by a more vibrant, lively green that also outshines the Galaxy Z Fold 3's Phantom Green. This naturally stunning shade will turn heads and make onlookers green with envy as you show off your darling new flagship. Available for all sizes, this is the color to get for the Galaxy S22 series.
Burgundy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
This colorway fixes the mistake of the Galaxy Note 20's Mystic Bronze colorway: rather than giving this supersized phone a tan, it leans more cherry for a delectable shade. However, I'm sincerely bummed we aren't getting this color for the regular S22, as the Burgundy melds between pink and purple depending on the light.
Phantom Black Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra
I usually loathe recommending a black phone because everything comes in black, but the Phantom Black Galaxy S22 is black done right. It shines a great graphite gray in the light, but it fades into inky obsidian when in the shadow. Phantom Black is tall, dark, and handsome, and I'm ready to ask it for a dance.
Phantom White Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and Ultra
Yes, I know what you're going to say: white shows everything. Every speck of dust, every smudge of fingertip oils, and every teeny tiny scratch or scuff. So does every phone color! Phantom White is still a worthwhile colorway because it offers a neutral canvas for bold-colored bumpers, trendy translucent cases, or your collection of PopSockets.
Pink Gold Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+
This shade of semi-tan, semi-pink will undoubtedly appeal to some users, but I'm not buying it. It's too pale compared to the S20's Cloud Pink, and it doesn't even look rose gold in most lighting. The closest shade I can compare it to is Mary Kay Pink, like a sun-faded decade-old Mary Kay Cadillac.
Sky Blue Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra
This is the colorway I wish had come to the Galaxy S21 last year, but I'm pleased as punch to see it for the S22 series. A soft sky blue that's slightly bolder than the S20's Cloud Blue pairs perfectly with a silver camera housing and bumper to produce a striking look. And Galaxy S22 Ultra buyers, this comes with a Sky Blue S Pen!
Violet Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+
This isn't exactly the Very Peri Pantone Color of the Year, but it's darn close and borrows almost the exact same colorway as the Galaxy S21, meaning we can skip the Pink Gold and get something much more appealing instead. This violet also matches the Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds Pro for a coordinated look.
Red Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
This almost Fiesta Red colorway is exclusive to the S22 Ultra. Brassy and bold, this colorway will draw the eye of everyone you come across, especially with that matching S Pen. Pair this with a red case like the Poetic Guardian or Supcase UB Pro to take the look over the top and go full showboat.
Graphite Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra
This Graphite colorway isn't nearly as dark as past Graphite Galaxy phones, and that is a very, very good thing. This more gunmetal grey is understated without being boring black, with a soft sheen and a refined look. It'll still feel boring to some, but the hue and finish here help Graphite shine.
Cream Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+
This softer, creamy yellow starred on several A-series phones in 2021, but it looks quite fetching on the S22 and S22+ with the silver camera/bumper color. It would've been very easy for this to looks terribly gauche if they'd opted for the Rose Gold bumper used in the Violet colorway.
Go green with the Galaxy S22 — literally
Oh, first things first: S22 Ultra buyers, the S Pen is a black stylus with only the button/stem matching your colorway unless you buy a custom S22 Ultra color from Samsung, which all have black clickers and colored stems/tips. We apparently don't get full-colored S Pens anymore. (Sorry, it bummed me out, too.)
Color has meaning, and there's nothing worse than getting stuck with one that's boring for the next two or four years. The color selection this year for the S22 line is much more consistent across models than the Galaxy S21 colorways, and custom colors allow up to get a little more vibrance without relying solely on cases. For the Galaxy S22 and S22+, the hands-down winning colorway embraces a cool, natural palette.
Some are comparing the S22's green to the iPhone 12, but this brighter shade can go deep in the shadows or shine in the light, not to mention it excellently contrasts with the vast majority of Galaxy S22 cases. Phantom Black and Phantom Black have their place — and hey, not everyone likes green since we've associated the color with poisons and villains for decades — but green is a far more appealing color than Pink Gold. Ah, that Pink Gold. It doesn't quite match the Pink Gold Galaxy Watch 4, and while I can see the hints of pink in it, it's pale and won't play well even with pink cases. If you're all about the pink look, you're better off grabbing Phantom White and then going with a case in a better shade.
Among the custom colors, the Sky Blue and Violet look very, very appealing, almost more so than the green, but it being exclusive to Samsung.com means it'll be unavailable to millions and millions of users who will be buying/upgrading phones through their carriers.
Burgundy is exclusive to the Galaxy S22 Ultra
The Galaxy S22 Ultra's burgundy is the pink/purple I wish the regular S22 received, but at least Ultra users will enjoy this delectable hue. It's giving me flashbacks to the LG Chocolate (in a good way). After seeing how well you can dress it up or down with clear/accent cases or even just letting the burgundy camera module shine alongside regular purple, red, and black cases, I can wholeheartedly endorse this colorway for fashion-forward Galaxy fans. It's not the Very Peri Pantone Color of 2022 — Samsung's lavender S21 and Z Flip 3 were ahead of the colorful curve, but it can play well with a variety of cool and warm tones for a unique look.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.