The Galaxy S24 might give Samsung's European fans the Exynos shaft again

It looks like European Samsung fans are about to get the short end of the stick again. The Galaxy S24 could be powered by a Samsung Exynos 2400 processor instead of Qualcomm's Snapdragon chip, which is what most people prefer.

According to prolific tipster Ice Universe, Samsung might bring back its in-house Exynos chipset for the European market at the very least (via GSMArena). The leaker has also spilled the beans on the specs of the chipset, which will apparently boast a 10-core configuration.

Exynos2400 Frequency, 100% sure3.16GHz， 2.9GHz， 2.6GHz，1.95GHzAugust 29, 2023 See more

Ice Universe says the prime CPU core's clock speed will max out at 3.19GHz, while the other CPU cores will have clock speeds of 2.9GHz, 2.6GHz, and 1.95GHz. This is consistent with an earlier leak that claimed the main CPU is a Cortex-X4 core, while the duo cluster will consist of Cortex-A720 cores along with three Cortex-A720 and four Cortex-A520 cores.

If this is correct, Samsung's next contender for the top Android phones will mark the return of Exynos. For this year, Samsung highlighted its partnership with Qualcomm with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. As a result, the Galaxy S23 series uses Qualcomm-built Snapdragon chipsets around the world, which is an unusual move for a company that had sold Exynos-powered flagship phones in almost every region except Europe in the past few years.

The South Korean tech giant could be trying to cut costs, but this is a risky move. Exynos processors have been known to be less powerful and efficient than Snapdragon chips. So European fans of the Galaxy S series might be disappointed with the performance of the S24.

We'll have to wait until the Exynos 2400 is officially released to see how it performs in real-world tests. But based on the rumors, it looks like Samsung is cooking up something special.