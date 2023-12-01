You probably shouldn't expect 24GB of RAM on the Galaxy S24

What you need to know

Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Plus are tipped to have 12GB RAM options as a maximum.

Like its predecessor, the standard Galaxy S24 will likely be limited to 8GB of RAM.

The rumored Galaxy S24 Ultra with 16GB of RAM will likely be shelved.

As we approach the end of 2023, some of the first flagship phones to look forward to in 2024 are the Galaxy S24 devices. Rumors and leaks are in full swing, hinting at what to expect from Samsung's next trio of Galaxy devices.

A new leak from tipster Ice Universe on X (formerly Twitter) has revealed the possible memory options to expect from the Galaxy S24 series. According to the tipster, the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra will likely come with at least 8GB of RAM as base variants. However, the Galaxy S24 Plus and the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have another 12GB of RAM option alongside the base variant.

S24：8GBS24+：8GB，12GBS24 Ultra：8GB，12GB16GB does not exist.November 30, 2023 See more

The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus were also offered in 8GB RAM variants, while the S23 Ultra came in a 12GB RAM option. However, the approach with the Galaxy S24 series is slightly different, as it is bumping up the Galaxy S24 Plus with a 12GB RAM option, unlike the predecessor, which settled with only 8GB of RAM. At the same time, it is sad to see the alleged Galaxy S24 Ultra not getting a more viable RAM option, as earlier rumors indicated a 16GB RAM variant.

Confirmed.✔️It seems that Samsung internally adjusted the specifications of some components, particularly RAM, to freeze the prices of the base and plus models of the Galaxy S24. (In fact, during the planning phase, there was an option for 12GB RAM in the S24.) https://t.co/tIltUlu3ILNovember 30, 2023 See more

Other rumors from another tipster, Revegnus (@Tech_Reve on X), point to an alleged Galaxy S24 Ultra prototype that was apparently in the works and featured 16GB of RAM. It might have been canceled during the final production stage of the upcoming Galaxy S24 series, notes Revegnus. Further, the alleged move appears to be a cost-cutting measure, as the tipster points out — to keep the prices of the Galaxy S24 and the Plus model more affordable.

Nonetheless, limiting the powerful flagship phones to 12GB of RAM could be a downside, especially when the competition, like OnePlus and other phones in the segment, starts launching phones with 24GB of RAM. For instance, the upcoming OnePlus 12 is opting for a whopping 24GB of RAM; even the earlier released OnePlus Open and OnePlus 11 also featured 16GB RAM variants.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in China has already launched with 24GB of RAM. The flagship models and even mid-range phones like the Nord 3 were also seen with a higher 16GB RAM variant.

Of course, it remains a question whether or not smartphones even need that much RAM, but it seems Samsung is falling behind the pack.