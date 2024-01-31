The best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals and prices on the web: January 2024

Samsung's latest flagship phone lineup has finally hit store shelves, but there are still plenty of great Galaxy S24 deals to check out if you missed the preorder period. These range from outstanding trade-in opportunities to free gift cards and more, so take a look at the list below to see which offer will work best for your situation.

Samsung’s latest flagship lineup includes the base model Galaxy S24, the middle child S24 Plus, and the super-powered S24 Ultra. Aside from the new flat display found on the Ultra, you’d be forgiven for thinking that these new devices are nearly identical to their predecessors.

Look a little deeper, however, and you'll see three phones with a powerful new Snapdragon chipset, Galaxy AI integration, and seven years of security updates and software support guaranteed. Beyond that, Samsung has largely chosen refinement over reinvention with the S24 series. In this case, that’s a very good thing.

Galaxy S24 deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB: Free $50 gift card and up to $600 off with trade-in at Best Buy Best Buy is kicking things off with a deal that'll give you a free $50 gift card and up to $600 off when you send the retailer an old or broken device. You'll also get a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB: Up to $550 of trade-in credit at Samsung Grab the unlocked Galaxy S24 directly from the source and you'll be eligible to receive up to $550 in trade-in credit, enough to put a serious dent into the price of the flagship. Samsung also has a bunch of a exclusive color options that you won't find anywhere else.

Samsung Galaxy S24 256GB: $799.99 FREE with eligible line and ANY Samsung trade-in at Verizon Add a line or upgrade to the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan and Verizon will give you the Galaxy S24 for FREE when you trade in any Samsung phone, regardless of age or condition. The promo credit will be applied over 36 months, so keep that in mind when placing your order.

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB: $799.99, plus free $50 gift card at Amazon The free storage upgrade may be gone, but you'll still get a free $50 gift card when you order an unlocked Galaxy S24 from Amazon today.

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB: $799.99 FREE with ANY Samsung phone trade-in and Unlimited plan at AT&T Just like Verizon, AT&T is giving away the Galaxy S24 for 100% free when you sign up for an eligible unlimited plan and trade in ANY Galaxy phone, regardless of age or condition.

Samsung Galaxy S24 256GB: $859.99 FREE with Infinite Access for Galaxy plan at Boost Infinite Boost Infinite is doing things a little differently by giving you a FREE Galaxy S24 when you sign up for the Infinite Access for Galaxy plan (starts at $60/month). This wireless plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and data from three major 5G networks, plus you'll get the latest S Series phone from Samsung every year that you're on the plan, no trade-in required.

Galaxy S24 Plus deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB: $100 gift card and up to $750 of trade-in credit at Best Buy Order the unlocked Galaxy S24 Plus today and you'll get a $100 gift card, plus up to $750 of trade-in credit when you send in an old or broken phone. Since the 256GB phone typically sells for around $999.99, getting the max credit could put a serious dent in the price. Activate the phone at Best Buy through AT&T or Verizon and you could save even more with a trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB: $999.99, plus up to $750 of trade-in credit and free wallet case at Samsung Fitting nicely between the Galaxy S24 and the S24 Ultra is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, a perfectly-balanced smartphone with some pretty outstanding specs. Order this middle child from Samsung and you'll get up to $750 of instant trade-in credit and a free S View Wallet Case when you activate with a carrier.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 512GB: $1,119.99 FREE, plus free Galaxy Watch and Tab with any Samsung trade-in and Unlimited Ultimate plan at Verizon Yeah, you read that right. Add a line with Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan and trade in any Samsung phone and the carrier will hook you up with a free Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 512GB, a free Galaxy Watch, AND a free Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet. All things said and done, you're looking at over $2,000 of free stuff if you can meet the eligibility requirements.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB: $999.99, plus free $150 gift card at Amazon Amazon is keeping it simple with a deal that'll hook you up with a free $150 gift card when you buy the unlocked Galaxy S24 Plus, no strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB: $999.99 FREE with eligible Unlimited plan and ANY Galaxy phone trade-in If you have an old or broken Galaxy phone lying around, send it to AT&T and sign up for an eligible Unlimited plan and you'll score $1,000 in promo credits, enough to make the Galaxy S24 Plus totally free.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 512GB: $1,119.99 FREE with Infinite Access for Galaxy plan at Boost Infinite Just like the base model S24, new postpaid carrier Boost Infinite will hook you up with a free Galaxy S24 Plus when you sign up for the Infinite Access for Galaxy wireless plan. You'll also get the latest Galaxy S Series phone sent to your door every year you use the $60/month plan.

Galaxy S24 Ultra deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: Free $150 gift card and up to $750 of trade-in credit at Best Buy Just like the other two phones in the S24 lineup, Best Buy will hook you up a free gift card when you order the S24 Ultra through their site. If you have an old or broken phone lying around, you may be eligible to receive an additional discount of up to $750. Activate the phone through a carrier and the max potential credit will increase to $1,000.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: Up to $750 off with trade-in at Samsung The Galaxy S24 Ultra may be powerful, but it's far from cheap. Buying the phone from Samsung might be a good move, however, as the tech company is offering up to $750 of trade-in credit when you send in an old or broken phone. You'll also get access to some exclusive color options.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: $1,419.99 $299.99, plus FREE Galaxy Watch and tablet with eligible data plan and any Samsung trade-in If you want to go Ultra, you'll instantly save $1,000 on your purchase when you send Verizon a Samsung phone and sign up for the Unlimited Ultimate plan. To make the deal even more impressive, Verizon will even hook you up with a free Galaxy Watch and Tab S9 FE with your order.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99, plus free $200 gift card at Amazon Grab the unlocked S24 Ultra from Amazon and you'll score a $200 Amazon gift card, no eligibility requirements whatsoever. Unfortunately, the retailer isn't offering any trade-in credit, so you'll need to pay full price for the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: $1,419.99 $299.99 with eligible data plan and ANY Galaxy trade-in at AT&T Send AT&T any Galaxy phone and sign up for the right unlimited plan and you'll get a straight $1,000 off your Galaxy S24 Ultra. That's enough to drop the price of the phone down to just $8.34 per month for 36 months!