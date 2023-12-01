This could be our best look at the Galaxy S24 series as it passes through the FCC

What you need to know

An official FCC listing confirms that some Galaxy S24 models will receive the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

A new Galaxy S24 Ultra leak confirmed a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for all Galaxy S24 Ultra variants, while international Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models will likely use Exynos processors.

The same leak revealed the flat display and titanium frame for the S24 Ultra, plus the colors and flatter camera lenses for the rest of the line.

As we get closer to a Galaxy S24 announcement, more leaks are confirming the changes Samsung is making to its flagship line of smartphones.

The most interesting is a new leak from Windows Report, which showcases the colors and designs of all three expected Samsung Galaxy S24 models. While we don't know the full range of colors that will be offered, this new leak includes four colors for the Galaxy S24 Ultra: Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow.

These colors match up with a previous leak and show Samsung experimenting with some more exciting colors than on the S23 Ultra.

As the names suggest, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's frame will be made of titanium, matching that of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Titanium should help the device feel even more premium while lowering the weight a bit and adding in more scratch and ding resistance.

(Image credit: Windows Report)

The leaked imagery seemingly confirms that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will more or less ditch the curved display entirely, just as the Google Pixel 8 Pro did when it launched earlier this fall.

More than that, the leak also includes information on the Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera system, which is set to see an upgrade and a potential downgrade simultaneously, as previous leaks noted. The one telephoto sensor is likely getting an upgrade to 50MP — up from 10MP on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and S23 Ultra — but the telephoto lens itself is getting reduced from 10x to 5x.

It doesn't seem like the other Galaxy S24 models are changing up the cameras much, but here's a spec table of all three models and their likely camera specs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S24 family camera specs Camera S24 S24 Plus S24 Ultra Main 50MP 50MP 200MP Ultrawide 12MP 12MP 12MP Telephoto 1 10MP (3x zoom) 10MP (3x zoom) 10MP (3x zoom) Telephoto 2 N/A N/A 50MP (5x zoom) Selfie 12MP 12MP 12MP

The smaller Galaxy S24 and middle-child Galaxy S24 Plus are rumored to follow the same color selections, just without the titanium frames. That color list includes Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow.

While the overall design seems to be similar, Samsung looks to have flattened the protruding rear camera lenses quite a bit this time around. If the batteries are larger, as this leak suggests, it would make sense that the camera lenses wouldn't protrude from the back as much.

The same leak also suggests that all three models will include better cooling engines and the potential for faster charging.

(Image credit: Windows Report)

Another report from Android Authority included info from an FCC filing on November 30, revealing which models are getting Snapdragon processors. Namely, all three likely Galaxy S24 models — Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra — will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor inside in the U.S. and likely a handful of other countries.

Earlier leaks also suggested that we'd once again see a split in processors used depending on the region. Regions that don't get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will likely see an Exynos 2400 processor inside.

Either way, all models of the Galaxy S24 will focus heavily on AI-assisted tasks, according to these leaks. That includes real-time translation in messaging apps, generative AI built-in, and image-highlighting capabilities that will be able to give you additional information and context when long-pressing an image on the screen.

Of course, we have to wait for the Galaxy S24 launch for full confirmation and details on Samsung's upcoming phones, but we may not have to wait very long. Leaks have pointed to a mid-January launch of the phones, which is just over a month away.