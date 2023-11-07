Galaxy S24 Ultra shows up on Geekbench for a performance check-in

What you need to know

The Galaxy S24 Ultra appeared on Geekbench, achieving a single and multi-core score of 2,214 and 6,744, respectively with 12GB of RAM.

The base S24 model obtained a score of 2,051 and 6,204 with 8GB of RAM and what is likely the Exynos 2400 SoC.

The Ultra variant should arrive sporting a Samsung-exclusive variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, furthering its "AI Phone" ambitions.

Two of Samsung's upcoming flagship devices have appeared on Geekbench and are giving us a little glimpse at what's to come for performance. The discovery was made by SamMobile, with the base Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra models making the only appearances thus far. On the page for the latter, marked with model number SM-S928N, the S24 Ultra achieved a single-core score of 2,214 and a multi-core score of 6,744.

From the listing, it looks like this device, in particular, was loaded with 12GB of RAM, as well.

The vanilla Galaxy S24, labeled with model number SM-S921N, gained a score of 2,051 and 6,204 for its single-core and multi-core areas, respectively. This test saw the phone rocking around 8GB of RAM with what appears to be the latest Exynos 2400 SoC from Samsung's kitchen.

Alongside the base Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus is also expected to rock the Exynos 2400 chip, at least in most regions. However, it's a fact that doesn't exactly warrant a sour face as Samsung has brought in some worthwhile improvements to its in-house chip, bolstering its CPU and GPU performance to try and compete with Qualcomm.

Additionally, the Korean OEM packed more strength into the chip to further its AI technology for its devices, such as text-to-image AI generation.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to exclusively rock the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, pushing it along through its Geekbench appearance. More specifically, this should be the chip designed specifically for Galaxy. From a recent leak, it looks like the exclusive SoC may bring a slightly faster prime core at 3.4GHz over the 3.3GHz found in the standard variant.

Moreover, other cores within the piece of hardware appear to have been underclocked, which is an odd choice at the end of the day if true. But it's rumored that its GPU is faster, potentially making the Galaxy S24 Ultra even more apt for gaming.

The existence of Qualcomm's latest SD 8 Gen 3 should help further Samsung's ambitions of turning its Galaxy device into an "AI Phone" with loads more software to help compete with its competitors. The chipmaker stated that the 8 Gen 3 should have the "majority share" in the Galaxy S24 series, so we'll have to wait and see just how the Snapdragon compares to the Exynos.

Keep in mind we may not have to wait that much longer for a reveal. Speculation suggests Samsung could hold an even earlier Unpacked next year, with the Galaxy S24 series being revealed in January in San Francisco, California.