The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 'for Galaxy' chip might have odd clock speeds compared to the regular one

A new rumor claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip's prime CPU core is clocked at 3.4GHz, 100MHz faster than the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Meanwhile, the performance and efficiency cores are running a tad slower than the regular version.

This chipset is expected to power the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra globally and the regular S24 and S24 Plus in some regions.

Qualcomm is expected to be working on a custom Snapdragon chip for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series, just like the Galaxy S23 series, and its alleged specs have leaked.

As per leaker Yogesh Brar (via Android Authority), the "for Galaxy" version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will have a slightly faster prime core at 3.4GHz than the standard version (3.3GHz). However, the other cores will be clocked slightly slower: a triple-core cluster at 3.15GHz, two Cortex A720 cores at 2.96GHz, and two Cortex A520 cores at 2.27GHz.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3(SM8650 - AB)- 1 x 3.3GHz Cortex X4- 5 x 3.2GHz/3GHz Cortex A720- 2 x 2.3GHz Cortex A520Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy(SM8650 - AC)- 1 x 3.4GHz Cortex X4- 5 x 3.15GHz/2.96GHz Cortex A720- 2 x 2.27GHz Cortex A520Overclocked GPU for better AINovember 3, 2023 See more

It looks like an odd choice for Qualcomm to underclock some of the cores on this special Snapdragon chip for its upcoming flagship Android phones. While the Galaxy S23's special Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip had a faster prime core, the rest of the cores were the same as the regular version.

Another leak by Ice Universe reveals that the Samsung-exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset will have a faster GPU than the regular variant, making it even better for gaming. According to the tipster, the chip's GPU will be clocked 100MHz faster than the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, giving it a slight boost.

8Gen3 For Galaxy GPU 1000MHzNovember 2, 2023 See more

While this higher clock speed should make the upcoming Galaxy phones faster and more powerful, it could also lead to overheating problems or faster battery drain. We'll have to wait and see how Samsung cools the Galaxy S24's souped-up chip, if the rumors are true.

Samsung is rumored to use the special Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for the Galaxy S24 Ultra worldwide, while the regular S24 and S24+ might use Samsung's own Exynos 2400 chip in some regions. But Qualcomm is still betting on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 being the most popular choice for the Galaxy S24 lineup.