Galaxy S24 Ultra leak points to a possible camera downgrade

What you need to know

A new rumor suggests the S24 Ultra's upgraded 50MP telephoto lens could downgrade to 5x optical zoom, ditching its previous 10x optical zoom sensor.

A previous leak suggested the 5x option would join Samsung's existing line of zoom choices, growing the selection to five in the camera app.

A rumor touched on the S24 Ultra's primary 200MP camera, stating it could feature an upgraded sensor and nothing else.

The interest surrounding Samsung's upcoming flagship phone's camera continues as rumors point to a possible downgrade in its capabilities.

Rumors continue to stem from X tipster Ice Universe, who states the Galaxy S24 Ultra could feature a 50MP telephoto lens (via SamMobile). While this is an upgrade to what Samsung has previously offered, its zoom potential might suffer. However, the leaker adds that the upgraded lens may offer a 5x optical zoom instead of continuing to feature 10x as its highest.

The telephoto camera will apparently benefit from a 1/2.52" sensor and 0.7μm pixels.

Furthermore, this new lens is said to be joined by a 3x zoom 10MP periscope lens, as well.

Telephoto solution of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra:3x 10MP + 5x 50MP 1/2.52" 0.7μmThe hardware specifications are weaker than Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which is 50MP 1/2.52" 0.7μm for both 3x and 5x.I know it's hard for you to accept,me too, but it's the truth.😑You can place an iPhone15…September 19, 2023 See more

If we're to consider the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the S22 Ultra, both of those devices feature a maximum 10x optical zoom for the offered 10MP telephoto lens, alongside a 3x telephoto camera. With rumors now suggesting that 10x could drop to 5x, that's half of the camera's optical zoom potentially gone once the S24 Ultra lands on the market next year.

We've known about the telephoto lens eyeing an overall upgrade instead of just a zoom change for a while now. Those rumors stated consumers may expect higher-quality 5x zoom photos taken with this new telephoto lens courtesy of its new sensor.

However, it was also mentioned that the 5x zoom option would join the existing choices in the camera app, which consist of 0.6x, 1x, 2x, 3x, and 10x buttons. It's unclear if the 10x option would remain, although it could if Samsung is confident in its improved digital zoom capabilities, something we saw with the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Of course, take the rumor with a grain of salt as we march toward an official reveal.

Aside from rumors regarding up-close shots, the S24 Ultra's primary lens had some information leak about its purported upgrades. A leak suggested the primary 200MP camera could take advantage of the ISOCELL HP2SX sensor. Despite the upgrade in sensor, it doesn't look like Samsung will change any of it's other specifications.

Samsung isn't set to reveal the Galaxy S24 series until next year. And word is circling that the company could do so a month earlier.