Another huge Galaxy S24 leak reveals the specs for all three phones

What you need to know

A substantial leak opens the floodgates on what consumers can expect from Samsung's Galaxy S24 series in January.

The Ultra will allegedly use a 200MP primary lens with a quad-telephoto array with 2x, 3x, 5x, and 10x capabilities.

The Plus is slightly downgraded in camera potential but keeps the same larger RAM/internal storage sizes as the Ultra.

Another leak suggests Samsung will hold its launch event on January 17 at 1pm ET.

It's like the running of the bulls as even more has leaked about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 series, leaving little to the imagination.

The latest round (again) comes from notable X tipster Evan Blass, who posted a photo of the supposed specifications sheet for the new phone line. The Galaxy S24 Ultra may be equipped with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with an impressive 2,600nits of peak brightness. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is also listed, which is good news for the S24 and S24 Plus, although previous rumors suggest the smaller phones will get the Exynos chip in some regions, while the Ultra will have the Snapdragon globally.

The middle child, the Galaxy S24 Plus, is said to feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with the same peak brightness as its Ultra counterpart, while the base model will have a 6.2-inch display.

Leaked camera details show the device rocking a 200MP primary sensor shored up by an interesting "quad-telephoto" array consisting of 2x, 3x, 5x, and 10x zoom capabilities. This goes slightly against what we've heard previously about the S24 Ultra's camera setup, although it's likely Samsung is simply referring to the various optical and digital zoom levels. Still, it's unclear from the image which is which, especially given the various leaks pertaining to the telephoto sensor, so we may have to wait until the phone is launched for more details.

F*** it. pic.twitter.com/Y6geSwwADYDecember 21, 2023

The smaller phones will apparently be equipped with 50MP primary lenses, capable of shooting 8K videos, and a "dual-telephoto" array with 2x and 3x zoom. Additionally, despite previous rumors, it seems both the S24/S24 Plus and subsequent S25/S25 Plus may continue to utilize Samsung's GN3 camera sensor found in the Galaxy S23, as revealed by Revengus on X.

I'm sorry... everyone... It's reported that Samsung may use the GN3 in the S25/25+. https://t.co/Hft9FS4cCfDecember 18, 2023

The Ultra may be equipped with the same 5,000mAh battery as its predecessor, and fast charging may take it from zero to 65% "in 30 minutes." Batteries for the S24 and S24 Plus appear to have increased at 4,900mAh and 4,000mAh, respectively, although the Plus will continue to bring faster charging speeds.

It appears both the S24 Plus and S24 Ultra will be equipped with 12GB of RAM, which corroborates a recent rumor regarding the increased RAM on the former. Meanwhile, the base model will seemingly stick to 8GB.

There is notably a difference in materials, as the rumored titanium build is listed for the Ultra, while the smaller models will stick with Samsung's Armor Aluminum.

The information come quite quickly behind a massive Galaxy S24 series leak that spilled its colorways and launch details. The Ultra model may arrive in black, silver, purple, and yellow options, while the other two models also seem to feature similar colors to the Ultra.

More importantly, it looks like Samsung may likely hold its next launch event on January 18 at 3 am KST, translating to January 17 at 1 pm EST.

Pricing wasn't mentioned, it was rumored earlier this month that Samsung may keep it the same as the Galaxy S23 series. If the Korean OEM does make good on this rumor, consumers would likely see $799, $999, and $1,199 for the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, respectively.