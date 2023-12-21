Massive Galaxy S24 leak reveals launch date, official-looking renders

What you need to know

A new leak all but confirms all colorways of the upcoming Galaxy S24 series.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra may come in traditional black, silver, purple, and a new yellow colorway.

The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models also sport similar colors to the Ultra and flatter frames.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will likely happen on January 17 in North America.

We've seen plenty of Galaxy S24 leaks already, but the latest might have given us the precise launch date and our best look at Samsung's upcoming flagship series.

The leaks come from Android Headlines, revealing the Galaxy S24 series in a set of official-looking renders. The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will likely feature identical designs just like their predecessors, with an Infinity-O display at the front, minimal bezels, and a flat frame. On the back is a triple camera array with a design that resembles the Galaxy S23.

The expected colors are Amber Yellow, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Onyx Black.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: via Android Headlines) (Image credit: via Android Headlines) (Image credit: via Android Headlines) (Image credit: via Android Headlines)

According to Android Headlines, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature similar color variants, although the precise marketing names are still unclear. As for the design, the device appears identical to the Galaxy S23 Ultra regarding cameras and their alignments. However, one slight change from the predecessor is opting for a flat screen, whereas the predecessor came with a slightly curved screen.

More images were posted to X by @MysteryLupin, which reveals all colorways and models, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra. You can head over to this link to view all the images.

Since @Androidheadline x MrQ wanted a little battle, here you go ;)Samsung Galaxy S24 Series - all of it. 100+ images in good quality. without wm ofc :)https://t.co/hcqGuUJcFoor dwnld https://t.co/ccyvk8WmIdDecember 21, 2023 See more

All three models will ship with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The premium Galaxy S24 Ultra model would likely opt for a 200MP sensor, per earlier reports. A recent leak from prolific tipster Ice Universe gives additional details about the Ultra's camera capabilities. The 200MP is believed to feature AI to further optimize image quality and would be able to detect at least 12 objects in the frame.

Galaxy S24 Ultra：Night mode is better.The new 200MP mode has the ability of AI optimization, which can identify 12 kinds of objects and optimize them for better image quality.December 19, 2023 See more

Meanwhile, tipster Evan Blass has managed to get the Korean launch date for the Galaxy S24, which is apparently set for January 18 at 3 am KST, which translates to January 17 at 1 pm EST, assuming a global launch. This corroborates previous rumors of the Galaxy S24 launch date.

The GIF posted to X includes a countdown and a Galaxy AI animation, which hints at Samsung potentially utilizing Bard, given the presence of similar-looking sparkle icons.