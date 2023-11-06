The Galaxy S24 could be poised as an 'AI phone' in a bid to boost sales over Apple

What you need to know

A new report from a South Korean publication suggests Samsung could integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's Bard into the Galaxy S24 series.

This could help further its efforts to make the series an "AI phone" as it looks to regain its lead over Apple's iPhone.

Samsung is also reportedly boosting its Galaxy S24 units for shipment next year to 35 million.

A little more information is coming to light about Samsung's newfound efforts in bringing AI to its next flagship — among other changes.

According to a report by KoreaDaily, Samsung is looking to turn its upcoming Galaxy S24 series into an "AI hub" through the utilization of on-device AI (via Android Authority). While generative AI features for images, text, and voice recognition are said to be among the potential tools, the company could go about it in a couple of different ways.

The Korean OEM is reportedly looking into integrating OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's Bard with its Galaxy S24 series. The driving force behind this is Samsung's increasing efforts to gain a leg up over its mobile device competitor, Apple.

In a machine-translated statement, the South Korean publication cited an industry source who said, "The biggest reason why Galaxy lost its leadership to the iPhone is because of the failure of the operating system (OS). I understand that Samsung internally believes that if we succeed in developing AI smartphones, this will be our first opportunity to regain the leadership in smartphones that was lost to Apple in 10 years."

Elsewhere in the report, Samsung is supposedly planning on boosting its total amount of shipped Galaxy units next year to around 253 million. Even though the Galaxy S24 series is wrapped in that number, the company is interested in shipping 35 million units of its 2024 flagship. This would mark a 10% increase in volume if you're to compare it to the Galaxy S23 series from February.

This choice is, again, in response to Samsung's competition with Apple's iPhone, which is supposedly being bumped up to 250 million shipped units next year.

Additionally, Samsung is hopeful that next year's wave of foldable phones will exceed 10 million units. As of right now, the company has set a shipment volume for its Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 at 8.2 million units.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

This isn't the first time we've heard that Samsung is moving toward an "AI phone" with the Galaxy S24 series. Among the aforementioned AI chatbots from notable companies, the devices' AI features would include AI image generation and the ability to "create content and stories" based on a user's prompt and descriptors.

Considering the S24 series is expected to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the U.S., with E.U. consumers potentially receiving the new Exynos 2400, both chips feature advancements in artificial intelligence to further the potential additions.

Consumers may not have to wait much longer for the next flagship Samsung series as it's been rumored the company could hold an even earlier Unpacked event on January 17 in San Francisco, California.