The Galaxy S24 is rumored to be a New Year's present with a January launch

A report from South Korea suggests Samsung is stamping the date on a January 17 Unpacked event to launch the S24 series in the U.S.

The company will look to turn it into an "AI Phone," competing with Google, and hoping to get a leg up on Apple's iPhone 15 in the process.

Samsung is also placing strong hopes on the Galaxy S24 series to turn around its profits moving into the new year.

Rumors have started to bubble up and give us a potential date for when Samsung plans to unveil its next flagship phone series.

The reports stem from the South Korean publication SBS Biz, which states Samsung has decided to hold its Galaxy S24 Unpacked event on January 17 in San Francisco, California (via SamMobile). If true, this would be an even earlier occurrence for Samsung as it'll take place "two to three weeks" sooner than this past event in February.

The company is apparently calling its upcoming Galaxy S24 an "AI Phone" as it prepares to include a healthy dose of generative AI, likely in response to Google's Pixel 8 series.

Additionally, Samsung is hoping the Galaxy S24 series can be its saving grace in terms of revenue generation while it also looks to stand taller against Apple's iPhone 15. Samsung's profits have continued to suffer from its underperforming semiconductor (DS) business, even at the end of the third quarter, and the company will apparently shift its focus to DRAM chips for AI as a result.

However, as the company looks to cut back on its memory chip business to stem the bleeding, the upcoming S24 series could give a worthwhile boost in the meantime.

Lastly, the report added Samsung will bring its mid-range Galaxy S23 FE to home soil amid a "recession" it hopes consumers can appreciate despite the market trending toward more premium phones. This will allegedly happen on December 1.

(Image credit: Technizo Concept / X)

Reports surfaced regarding Samsung's apparent interest in packing more generative AI into its Galaxy S24 series a week ago. Rumors suggest the company is looking to create the "smartest AI phones ever" by including features such as text-to-image AI generation, the ability to create content and stories, and more. Samsung's Bixby will also get an upgrade as it prepares to make the helper more humanlike.

This isn't too surprising, as the AI-focused Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is expected to have the "majority share" in the Galaxy S24.

Most recently, some concept images of the Galaxy S24 Ultra appeared and showed some alterations we've yet to see. While the phone appears pretty similar to the S23 Ultra, the newer phone could feature a titanium frame with a brushed metal finish and a mostly flat 6.8-inch display with subtle curves on the far sides.