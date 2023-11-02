Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra concept images show some changes we haven't seen before

What you need to know

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra could be largely similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra in overall appearance, but with some changes in design.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra could have a titanium frame with a brushed metal finish and a flat screen with subtle curves.

Samsung's next top-of-the-line model might also have a different speaker grille design and a 50MP telephoto lens presumably replacing one of the 10MP zoom cameras of the S23 Ultra.

We’re almost done with 2023, and that means the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is on the horizon. These phones might launch in early 2024, and a bunch of new concept images show us in more detail what the Ultra model could look like.

Based on concept images created by @technizoconcept in collaboration with @RoderSuper, the Galaxy S24 Ultra looks pretty similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra (via SamMobile). This corroborates previously leaked renders courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks).

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titaniumhttps://t.co/UOQj7oviU58K Renders: https://t.co/W62MOh9LnaRenders: @technizoconceptTips: @RoderSuper #SamsungS24Ultra #SamsunggalaxyS24Ultra #S24Ultra pic.twitter.com/UnPOEhyWAPNovember 1, 2023 See more

That said, the former might have a few unique traits, including a titanium frame, like the iPhone 15 Pro, with a brushed finish. The S Pen's buttons and top could also be less rounded than on the S23 Ultra.

The concept images also suggest that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a flat screen with slightly curved edges, and the S Pen will match the color of the phone. The loudspeaker appears to have a new coin slot-style opening instead of the traditional grill-like design.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Technizo Concept / X) (Image credit: Technizo Concept / X) (Image credit: Technizo Concept / X)

Rumor also has it that the S24 Ultra is the same size as its predecessor, with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with QHD+ resolution. It is rumored to draw its power from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor.

Like the current model, Samsung's next top-of-the-line smartphone model is likely to have a stunning camera setup. It could have a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and another 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. The 50MP camera is new, and it might replace one of the 10MP zoom cameras on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The upcoming high-end smartphone model is also rumored to have a large 5,000mAh battery that can charge quickly at 45W.

We might see the Galaxy S24 Ultra and its smaller siblings sooner than usual. According to rumors, they could launch in January, which is earlier than when Samsung usually reveals its new phones.