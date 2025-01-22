Is the Samsung Galaxy S25 waterproof? Yes! The Samsung Galaxy S25 is waterproof but only up to a certain point. Samsung gave the latest model an IP68 rating which means you can submerge it for 30 minutes up to a depth of 1.5 meters.

How much is too much water for the Samsung Galaxy S25?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Great news! The Samsung Galaxy S25 has an IP68 rating. This rating means you can submerge the smartphone in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. IP stands for "Ingress Protection" and represents a grading system from the International Electrotechnical Commission, which defines how well Samsung protected the smartphone from water and dust.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is shaping up to be one of the best Android phones, so we expected this rating. The first number, the six, means the smartphone is sealed tight from dust. However, a dustproof bag provides even more protection and extends the phone's lifespan by protecting it from scratches and other damage. The second number, the eight, means you can submerge the phone in up to 1.5 meters of water, but it's best to avoid submerging it.

While the phone has a high ingress protection rating, avoid exposing your new phone to harsh chemicals such as sugary drinks, cleaning products, or swimming in a highly chlorinated pool. If you accidentally spill these liquids onto your phone, rinse and dry it with a clean microfiber cloth as soon as possible.

Also, remember that the IP68 rating is the protection your phone has out of the box, but this rating can deteriorate over time without proper maintenance. Exposure to the elements and general use deteriorates the gaskets and seals. In addition, accidental drops and exposure to extreme temperatures can cause damage. Not taking your phone with you in hot showers is also a plus since this can also cause the rating to deteriorate faster.

The phone can survive an accidental drop in the bathtub or toilet or if you get caught in a rain storm, but you should never take it scuba diving with you since Samsung did not design it for those activities. To prevent salt damage to the primary microphone, earpiece, or external speaker, Samsung advises against dropping your phone in the ocean. If you need to take your smartphone underwater, consider getting it in a protective case.

Samsung has also said that the touch screen may not work when the phone is wet. It also advises not to make calls immediately after it gets wet as the microphone may have water in it, which can lower the volume of your voice in the call.

Taking the necessary precautions protects your fancy new phone and its 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120z adaptive refresh rate. That way, you can keep recording those great videos in 4K and juice it up afterward with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.

