Is the Motorola Razr 2025 waterproof? The Motorola Razr 2025 is water-resistant, but it is not waterproof. The Razr 2025, Razr Plus 2025, and Razr Ultra 2025 are all IP48 certified, which means they can withstand submersion in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes in fresh water.

Everything you need to know about the Motorola Razr 2025's water and dust resistance

Foldable phones are historically less durable than their traditional counterparts, but recent iterations have bucked that trend. With the Motorola Razr 2025, the phone's improved IP48 certification adds dust resistance for the first time but leaves the water-resistance capabilities unchanged. In an IP (ingress protection) rating, the first number represents a device's dust-resistance rating, and the second number represents the water-resistance rating.

The IP48 rating ensures that the Motorola Razr 2025 will be able to survive being submerged in 1.5 meters (just under five feet) of water for up to half an hour in ideal conditions. IP certification tests are conducted in fresh water, so your phone won't be as protected if it is dropped in a chemically cleaned pool, like a chlorine pool. The same goes for salt water, whether that's a saltwater pool or a day at the beach.

Salt water and electronics don't mix, meaning you'll want to keep your Razr 2025 out of it, despite the phone's IP48 certification.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

It's also worth noting that these IP certifications cover the Motorola Razr 2025's capabilities when it is brand new. After the Razr 2025 is dropped or mishandled, the waterproofing seal or gaskets could be damaged. It's important to remember that any phone's water-resistance capabilities will naturally degrade over time.

The Motorola Razr 2025's upgraded IP48 rating puts it in line with some of the other best foldable phones in its class. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has an IP48 rating too. Newer non-foldable phones have a higher level of water resistance, IPX9 or IP69, which tests specifically against high-temperature and high-pressure water jets going up to 1,450 PSI.

However, you won't miss this certification on the Motorola Razr 2025, as it doesn't add any depth or duration to a phone's water-resistance capabilities. The IP48 rating on the Razr 2025 means it'll handle rain, splashes, and most accidental drops with ease, and that's what matters.

