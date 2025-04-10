Google's Veo 2 becomes widely available as it teases Gemini 2.5 Flash

What you need to know

Google teased Gemini 2.5 Flash at its Cloud Next 2025 conference, saying the model is "coming soon."

The company's Veo 2 video-generation model is becoming widely available as part of the Google AI Studio.

The Live API for Gemini is also becoming available in preview for real-time interactions.

Google Cloud Next 2025 is officially here, and the first set of developer-focused announcements haven't disappointed. This week, Google is announcing that its Veo 2 video-generation model is production ready and widely available for use via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio. Additionally, the company confirms that Gemini 2.5 Flash — a streamlined thinking model for basic tasks — is "coming soon."

As a video-generation model, Google says that Veo 2 is "able to follow both simple and complex instructions, as well as simulate real-world physics in a wide range of visual styles." Veo 2 will work with both text or image prompts, or both. This means you could describe to Veo 2 what you want your AI-generated video to turn into, provide the model with an image to work with, or a blend of the two options.

Users can try out Veo 2 in the Google AI Studio, and it can produce videos at 720p resolution at 24 frames per second. Currently, the big limitation is length. Videos created with Veo 2 can only be a maximum of eight seconds long. As an enterprise-grade tool, Veo 2 costs $0.35 per second of video generated.

As an example of what the model can do, Google shows off what Wolf Games is doing with Veo 2 in the video below.

The Wolf Games Platform - A Closer Look - YouTube Watch On

The blog post also included a quick teaser that Gemini 2.5 Flash is on the way. The Gemini 2.5 family of AI models debuted last month and has been progressing at a rapid pace. It first became available as a Gemini 2.5 Pro experimental model exclusive to subscribers, only to become available for free users days later. Now, we have an idea of what Google is planning for the Flash variant.

"This evolution of our popular workhorse model will maintain low latency and cost-efficiency while incorporating thinking capabilities," the company said.

Finally, Google announced that the Live API for Gemini is now available in preview. This tool is designed to help with real-time interactions and "enables developers to build applications and agents that process streaming audio, video and text with low latency."

You can expect more announcements to come out of Google Cloud Next 2025, which is currently ongoing. Just yesterday, the company announced a new Gemini version for Android Studio.