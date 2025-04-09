Google releases enterprise-grade Gemini tier in Android Studio

What you need to know

Google is adding a new version of Gemini to Android Studio that's specifically designed for businesses.

The exclusive tier prevents Google from saving company code, which won't be used for AI model training.

Google will also protect companies from IP claims against code created with the help of Gemini in Android Studio.

Google is introducing a new version of Gemini in Android Studio tailored for businesses that need AI coding help, it announced today. The upgraded offering, available with Gemini Code Assist Standard or Enterprise subscriptions, adds security and intellectual property (IP) protections to the Gemini features already available.

The feature set includes many Gemini in Android Studio staples, like build and sync error support, Gemini-powered App Quality Insights, and Compose Preview Generation. On a larger scale, Gemini in Android Studio is supposed to help app developers work through the process of creating and maintaining an Android app. This version in particular is intended to address some of the concerns business owners and enterprises might have using AI to help with their apps.

These tools can be customized to match a company's internal codebase by linking to GitHub, GitLab or BitBucket repositories.

Notably, unlike other Gemini offerings, no code created with Gemini in Android Studio for businesses is stored with Google. Additionally, code isn't used to train new AI models. Using the Private Google Access, VPC Service Controls, and Enterprise Access Controls security features, businesses can completely control how their code is used and safeguarded.

(Image credit: Google)

Corporate IT departments may be pleased to learn that Gemini in Android Studio for businesses meets the following industry security certifications:

SOC 1/2/3, ISO/IEC 27001 (Information Security Management)

27017 (Cloud Security)

27018 (Protection of PII)

27701 (Privacy Information Management)

Perhaps most importantly, Google is providing companies with peace-of-mind with IP indemnification.

"Organizations will benefit from generative AI IP indemnification, safeguarding their organizations against third parties claiming copyright infringement related to the AI-generated code," Google explains. "This added layer of protection is the same indemnification policy we provide to Google Cloud customers using our generative AI APIs, and allows their developers to leverage the power of AI with greater confidence and reduced risk."

Companies interested in trying out this enterprise-grade version of Gemini in Android Studio can download the Android Studio Narwhal build from the Canary release channel. They'll also need an active, eligible Gemini Code Assist license.