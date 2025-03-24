What you need to know

Google is reportedly working on adding Veo 2's video-generation capabilities in its Gemini app.

The model could give users a way to create short video clips, which will leverage Veo 2's high-quality generation software.

Google highlighted Veo 2 in December with its high-quality 4K resolution and its ability to understand a user's complex descriptions.

A report claims Google is working to bring a little more video-generation magic to Gemini in an upcoming update.

As spotted in an APK dive by 9to5Google, the company has reportedly started adding code to its Gemini app in preparation for Veo 2. The post claims development has been ongoing over the "past several weeks," but the recently spotted code gives a little more to chew on. The publication discovered a description reading that states users will be able to "describe" their idea and "Veo 2 will bring it to life with an 8-second video."

After generating, similar to having the AI make an image, users may be able to download their AI-generated clip. Additionally, code evidence lends the publication to believe there will be a video player, as well (which would make sense).

Elsewhere, the post highlights the potential for Google to impose a "limit" on how many videos users can create in Gemini using Veo 2. One string states "You’ve reached your video generation limit until tomorrow." Another mentions the existence of a "monthly limit," too. More information on this is still in the dark, though there's speculation Google could push Veo 2's access behind Gemini's paid tier.

How this feature will exactly look and work for the end-user wasn't readily available as Google is still likely a bit early on in its development.

In December, after Veo's introduction at I/O 2024, Google debuted Veo 2, which was an updated version of the model that would let users generate "incredibly high-quality" videos. The company stated users could use their imagination and create videos covering a wide range of styles and subjects. The max resolution of Veo 2's videos were reportedly 4K and the AI model even has the capability to understand your complex queries/descriptions.

Since December, Veo 2 has been placed in Google Labs' VideoFX test and remains there still. Rumors of video-generation arriving in Gemini started in February. The early code was much more barebones than what we're seeing reported today; however, it seems Google is still on track to deliver it.

Meanwhile, Google has been slowly stepping more and more into video generation, especially when you consider YouTube's interest in Veo. A Made by YouTube update in September highlighted the platform's interest in Google's DeepMind AI video-generation software to help its creators. It showcased work toward placing Veo's capabilities in Shorts creation.

This would generate a six-second clip for creators to use in their Shorts to enhance them with new concepts. Moreover, Google recently rolled out an update for its Vids app, which lets it create AI-generated voiceovers for your projects. This can be utilized through the Vids app's "Help me create" prompt for its AI assistance. It's worth noting that this is rolling out for Workspace customers in a wide range of tiers and plans.