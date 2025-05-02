What you need to know

Rumors suggest there are new Google One AI subscription tiers in the works for consumers.

These tiers could include a "Gemini Pro" and "Gemini Ultra" plan for consumers, alongside the pre-existing Gemini Advanced option.

Google recently upgraded Gemini Advanced with NotebookLM Plus and Veo 2 for video generation, but the company also teased more for I/O 2025.

Reports suggest Google is preparing to introduce a couple of new AI subscription plans for Gemini.

Speculation stems from TestingCatalog, which highlights the findings from a few tipsters on X. According to their discoveries, Google's Gemini code seems to suggest plans for the addition of two new Google One AI subscription tiers. Rumors claim the company could introduce a "Gemini Pro" and "Gemini Ultra" tier in addition to the pre-existing Gemini Advanced bundle.

While Gemini's code seemingly points to this, tipster BartokGabi17 was able to surface an early preview of the Pro's limitations.

The post on X showcased a snapshot of an in-app pop-up that read, "You've reached your limit of generated videos." It also encourages the user to either wait for the next month to roll in or "upgrade to Gemini Ultra."

The publication reiterated a previous claim that Google was developing new "Premium AI Plus" and "Premium AI Pro" plans. With how things have seemingly progressed, there's a chance Google could rename these to better fit with what consumers already know.

A Spotlight on Gemini

Gemini ultra @testingcatalog @nicdunz @btibor91 omg pic.twitter.com/bAZd6yiFsxApril 30, 2025

The reported tagline about a "monthly limit" for video generation echoes an update to Gemini Advanced that brought Veo 2. Google warned Advanced subscribers that they wouldn't be able to infinitely produce Veo 2's short, high-quality video clips with Gemini. However, the company didn't state what the ceiling looks like. Instead, Google says Gemini would let you know when you were approaching your limit.

It will appear as a pop-up, similar to what was found in the latest AI subscription tier leak.

In other news, Google One's AI Premium plan was upgraded, giving users a little more bang for their buck. Existing subscribers were granted access to NotebookLM Plus at no extra charge. The update also gives consumers access to Gemini Advance's smarts in Gmail and Docs, alongside 2TB of cloud storage. With so much going on with Gemini — rumors of a "Pro" and "Ultra" tier, too — I/O 2025 could have more in store than we realize.

Google recently teased "new possibilities" inbound for Gemini in a newsletter. While it refused to go into detail, the teaser claimed these new updates would help enhance user "productivity," as well as introduce new "interactions." Of course, this could allude to new additions to the Gemini app and browser experience, but there's a chance more could be announced.