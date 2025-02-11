Google’s AI Premium plan just got more appealing with new perks

What you need to know

NotebookLM Plus is now included in the Google One AI Premium plan, giving subscribers more tools at no extra cost.

Existing subscribers get NotebookLM Plus at no extra charge, with added perks like Gemini Advanced in Gmail, Docs, and 2TB of cloud storage.

U.S. students 18+ get a 50% discount on the AI Premium plan, lowering the price to $10/month for a year.

Google has rolled NotebookLM Plus into its One AI Premium plan, giving subscribers more advanced tools without upping the price.

While Gemini works across platforms, its best features sit behind a paywall. Although the basic version is free, unlocking advanced tools and deeper Google integrations costs $20 a month with Google One AI Premium. That price might be steep for casual users, but the plan now includes a supercharged version of Google’s note-taking and research tool, making it a much better deal.

This means existing subscribers get NotebookLM Plus for free, adding to an already solid package. The plan still includes Gemini Advanced in Gmail, Docs, and other Google apps, plus 2TB of cloud storage.

Furthermore, Google is sweetening the deal for U.S. students 18 and up with a 50% discount on the AI Premium plan. For $10 a month (for a year), students get access to features like turning course materials into interactive audio, creating custom AI-powered study tools with Gemini Advanced.

One standout perk of the premium plan is Deep Research, Google’s AI-powered research assistant. It digs into topics on its own, creating a research plan, analyzing sources, and generating a detailed report with citations.

After a pilot and its December launch, NotebookLM Plus now offers a major upgrade. Compared to the free version, Plus users get five times more capacity—500 notebooks, 300 sources per notebook, 500 daily chats, and 20 audio generations a day.

NotebookLM Plus also takes things up a notch with big upgrades. On top of the extra audio overviews, bigger notebooks, and more queries, Plus users can now customize sharing settings and track daily views, making it easier to see how engaged your audience is.

Meanwhile, the regular NotebookLM lets users tap into AI for research and organizing notes. It’s now even more interactive, with new features like analyzing YouTube videos and creating podcast-style summaries, where AI hosts chat with users in real time.