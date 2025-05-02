What you need to know

Google is rolling out built-in AI image editing in Gemini, so you can tweak both AI-generated and your own photos directly in the app.

You can now swap backgrounds, add or remove objects, and blend photos with AI magic right in Gemini.

The upgrade combines text and visuals, so you can tell Gemini a story and get both the words and images to match.

Google’s built-in AI image editor for Gemini now lets you tweak both your own photos and AI-made ones right in the app.

Starting today, Google is rolling out built-in AI editing tools in the Gemini app. This means you can soon swap backgrounds, add or remove objects, and blend your photos with AI magic.

This editing feature isn’t just for AI-generated images. Gemini also lets you tweak your own photos uploaded from your phone or computer.

(Image credit: Google)

You can keep fine-tuning your edits just by telling Gemini what you want, and each change stays in sync with the overall look. It's a big step up for Gemini, moving from just chatting to handling detailed image edits too.

Gemini uses a step-by-step editing flow, giving what Google calls richer, more context-aware results by blending text and visuals as you go.

Story mode activated

This upgrade also taps into Gemini’s multimodal powers, letting you mix words and visuals in one go. Say you ask it for a nighttime dragon story—it won’t just write it, it’ll throw in custom visuals to bring it to life.

Google says Gemini’s built-in image editing is rolling out gradually and should hit over 45 languages and most countries in the coming weeks.

Any image edited in Gemini will quietly get a SynthID digital watermark, a hidden tag from Google that flags AI-made content. Google is also thinking about stamping all images made by Gemini with it, not just the edited ones.

This new rollout follows Google’s earlier AI image editing test in AI Studio back in March, which grabbed headlines mainly because it could remove watermarks from any image, raising quite a few eyebrows.

The warm reception to that first release has cleared the path for what's next, and those powerful editing tools are now making their way directly into the Gemini app.