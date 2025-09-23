Don't buy the iPhone Air - this Samsung phone is better (and $300 cheaper!)

The iPhone Air just hit store shelves on September 19th, but you don't have to switch to Apple to enjoy an ultra-thin phone experience in 2025. The sleek and lightweight Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the iPhone Air's biggest competition, and thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day sale, you can buy the phone unlocked today and save a whopping 36% on your purchase.

This early Prime Day discount drops the price of the S25 Edge down to $699.99, which is a full $300 cheaper than the starting price of the iPhone Air. Sure, Apple's release is a tiny bit thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge (5.8mm vs 5.64mm, respectively), but Samsung's phone is 2 grams lighter than its rival. Needless to say, if you want a great deal on a thin phone, I'd recommend that you skip the iPhone Air and live life on the Edge (see what I did there?).

The best Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge deal on the web

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 256GB: $1,099.99 $699.99 at Amazon The iPhone Air may be getting all of the attention, but why settle for Apple when you can score a whopping 36% discount on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge? This ultra-lightweight Android phone is packed full of flagship specs, with great performance, versatile camera tech, and all of the latest AI features. Amazon is also offering up to $650 of trade-in credit (in the form of a gift card) if you're looking to ditch an old or broken phone. Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you want an ultra-thin smartphone that doesn't skimp on premium features; you want a device with versatile cameras, AI software, and one of the best processors ever built into an Android device.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer Apple devices; you want a phone with incredible battery life; you're looking for a trade-in opportunity or carrier deal; you want to see what October Prime Day has in store.

Don't let the ultra-sleek design and lightweight profile fool you - the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is all power under the hood. The device is driven by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that powers the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, plus you get a massive 200MP main camera with a 12MP ultrawide lens, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port for super-fast charging, and seven OS upgrades guaranteed.

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia)

Of course, all of that shed weight has to go somewhere, and it's worth mentioning that both the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge take a considerable hit in battery life compared to other phones. Most of our tests show that the Galaxy S25 Edge lasts about 12-15 hours on a single charge, which is considerably less than the majority of best Android phones out there.

If we continue to compare the S25 Edge with its iPhone rival, I should also mention that the Samsung phone lacks MagSafe and Qi2 support for convenient charging, although the Edge does have a faster USB-C port to make up for it. Without an accompanying discount, the S25 Edge is also $100 more expensive than the iPhone Air.

All things said and done, if you're paying full price for a smartphone, the iPhone Air might be the better deal for some folks. But throw on a record-smashing 36% discount and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge becomes an absurdly better value. It might take months for the price of the Apple device to drop this low, so if you want a thin phone today, this choice is easy.