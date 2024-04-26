Next Galaxy S24 Ultra camera upgrade might be on hold for a bit

What you need to know

Earlier rumors suggested Samsung would release a camera fix for the Galaxy S24 Ultra this month, but that now seems unlikely.

A reliable leaker indicates a major camera update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra won't come until June.

Despite top-tier camera specs, the S24 Ultra disappoints users with issues like HDR and telephoto camera performance.

There were rumors swirling around recently about Samsung dropping an update this month to fix the Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera glitches, but now it looks like that might not happen.

Reliable leaker Ice Universe says that a major camera update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra won't be coming until June (via SamMobile).

S24 Ultra's camera update has been delayed, at least until June.April 24, 2024

In early April, the same tipster claimed that a Galaxy S24 Ultra update was on its way, promising fixes for issues like wonky telephoto image quality, off-target white balance, and weird red hues. It now seems like that's the update that's been held up.

Even though the Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with top-tier camera capabilities, its picture quality isn't hitting the mark. People on Samsung's forums are venting their frustrations about camera problems they've been facing since they got the phone. Things like the HDR feature not quite delivering and the telephoto cameras not living up to expectations are some of the major concerns.

Samsung did try to fix things up with an update at the end of March to boost the camera game on the Galaxy S24.

Usually, Samsung releases a major camera upgrade for its top-notch Galaxy phones around June each year. For example, last year, the Galaxy S23 got a sweet update in June 2023 that jazzed up the portrait modes with 2x zoom and smoothed out the HDR processing.

Samsung is pretty tied up right now, rolling out the One UI 6.1 update for its smartphones and sorting out a bunch of bugs that came along with it. So, it may make sense if the company is putting the brakes on those specific camera upgrades for the Galaxy S24 Ultra for now.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With a bit of luck, Samsung will take advantage of this delay to tackle the heap of problems that Galaxy S24 users are grappling with regarding its camera. Apart from the lackluster HDR performance, the phone is also having a tough time capturing moving subjects, such as kids and pets, according to various posts on Reddit and Samsung Community pages. This issue has been a recurring headache with Galaxy phones, and it feels like Samsung hasn't done much to sort it out.